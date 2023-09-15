I
do a little more traveling these days than I have in recent years. I enjoy traveling, however I must confess, I always love coming home to Sheridan County. We live in a wonderful community, don’t we?
I have enjoyed living here for approximately 35 years now, and I’ve been honored to serve as the lead pastor of Bethesda Worship Center for the last 25 of those years. We have some wonderful people here in Sheridan and a caring, Christ centered family at Bethesda. One of the most impressive things about Sheridan is all of the incredibly kind acts we do as individuals and organizations daily to serve each other in our community.
In the well known Sermon on The Mount, Jesus told his followers, “You are the light of the world — like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand, where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” Matthew 5:14-16 NLT
There are a few things I notice and are worth pointing from in this passage.
First, note that Jesus called His followers “the light of the world.” This is not because we are ‘good’ people. This is only because Jesus is our source of our life and light, and we have committed ourselves to following his lead. “Jesus spoke to the people once more and said, “I am the light of the world. If you follow me, you won’t have to walk in darkness, because you will have the light that leads to life.” John 8:12
In declaring himself to be the light of the world, Jesus was claiming that he is the exclusive source of spiritual light and truth. As we follow him, we too are lights.
Also recognize that our good deeds are not the light of the world. Jesus is. Our good works should reflect Christ. They are to point those in the darkness of this world to the hope, love, light and life that we have received from God through Jesus Christ. The “good works” we do are not to exalt us or our organizations in any way. Again, Jesus said, “let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.” Matthew 5:16
Finally, let’s understand that our good deeds do not make us right with God. We are only brought into right standing with God because of God’s grace personified through Jesus Christ. We cannot earn it, in any way, not even with all of the good works we do.
“God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it.” Ephesians 2:8-9
Let’s continue to be the fine, caring community that serves others in meaningful ways, and let’s give God all of the glory for any and all good that is accomplished. Our Bethesda family, along with myself, is grateful to be privileged to serve alongside you. Let’s point our friends and neighbors to our God. He is the light of the world.