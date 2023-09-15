Faith column
Buy Now

In declaring Himself to be the light of the world, Jesus was claiming that He is the exclusive source of spiritual light and truth.  As we follow Him, we too are lights, columnist Scott Lee writes.

 gitusik - stock.adobe.com

I

 do a little more traveling these days than I have in recent years.  I enjoy traveling, however I must confess, I always love coming home to Sheridan County. We live in a wonderful community, don’t we? 

Scott Lee is pastor of Bethesda Worship Center and member of Pastors United in Christ.

Recommended for you