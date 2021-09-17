SHERIDAN — The worship service at First United Methodist Church in Sheridan looked a little different for congregants Sunday, Sept. 12.
During worship songs, members completed an art project of painting hands and adding them to a canvas mural of a tree.
At the conclusion of the message from Pastor Jim Barth, two members of the congregation added pages to a burning bowl of papers.
Afterward, folks gathered for a reception and historical look-back of years celebrating the same thing they did Sunday: a debt-free church body.
“By the beginning of COVID, (the mortgage) all got paid off. Back in 2018 and early 2020, April of 2020, we had the last payment,” Barth said. “We got really focused on COVID and never did the mortgage burning, now was the time to be able to do that. Not that COVID is gone, but we needed to celebrate it.”
After Phase I and II of the construction project, the church successfully paid off the final $600,000 in debt that totaled $2.8 million for both phases.
Phase I transformed the entryway, including handicap-accessibility and an elevator. Phase II was a complete renovations of the interior spaces, leaving the sanctuary in its original form.
Updated children’s ministry rooms, nursery, kitchen, bathrooms, meeting rooms and network capabilities were aspects of the Phase II renovation, which will help FUMC-Sheridan continue its outreach efforts and build its internal community simultaneously.
“Whenever you’re debt free, it does give you that flexibility to spend money to impact those around us,” Barth said. “Now that we’re done with the debt, we can focus on using our renovation to be able to engage in our community.”
Barth’s initial ideas were to continue serving community groups with which the congregation currently allows to use their building, including local Girl Scouts, Narcotics Anonymous and Music Makers Academy.
Congregation members remain active in cookie sales, salad luncheons and bazaars for community members to enjoy.
The extra funding no longer needed to pay off a mortgage will continue ministry work of FUMC-Sheridan and leaves room for new ministry opportunities, although members remain actively involved in purchasing and delivering school supplies to local elementary schools and volunteering at Lunch Together.
“It’s exciting to dream up new ministries so that we can connect more and build relationships and serve our community,” Barth said.