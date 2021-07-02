As a typical newspaper reader, my guess is you are a little older than average and, because you are reading the Faith page, you probably are well on your journey in faith. Like me, you may have a young person or friend in your life with whom you would like to share the benefits of faith in Jesus, but you may not have the evangelical abilities to lead someone directly to Him.
If you find yourself in this boat, recommend your friend read the letter of James. Or, even better, both of you read the letter together. In my experience, James is an excellent place to start a searcher in the Bible. James presents the fundamentals of Christianity in a basic, accessible, manner. James meets us where we are with practical, applicable advice.
Most scholars believe the author of the letter of James is most likely the brother of Jesus. James was a leader in the first church in Jerusalem, and he wrote his letter to encourage new Christians to face the challenges of living in faith. The theme of his letter is stated in chapter 3, verse 13 when he says: “Who is wise and understanding among you? Show by your good life that your works are done with gentleness born of wisdom.” James’ letter is full of wisdom that reminds us how to live each day.
In his letter, James gives us five attributes of a wise Christian, all of which are very practical (and achievable) goals to strive for as we develop into believers and deepen our relationship with Christ. James tells us that the wise Christian:
· is patient in trials
· is a practical doer of the word
· has command of their tongue
· seeks peace in relationships
· prays when facing difficulties.
What is not to appreciate about these tenets? Even if one is not sure about “church” or is skeptical of religion, these five attributes provide us with the right way to interact with our God and neighbor. Working toward these goals will bring us closer to Jesus and closer to leading a more Christ-like life.
For me, one of the attractions of James’ letter is that it is not so much concerned with doctrine, but more about how to put faith into action, and live life as a reflection of our belief in God. The practicality of James’ advice has an authenticity that has universal appeal, whether you are a life-long believer or a seeker. An example of that good advice is found in Chapter 1, verses 19-20: “You must understand this, my beloved: let everyone be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger; for your anger does not produce God’s righteousness.”
This passage contains no doctrine, only advice on how to live life. Close your mouth and open your ears — this is positive behavior to follow all the time, and a way to embody Christian behavior. Advice of this type is typical of the entire letter, and one of many reasons why it is such a good resource, particularly when reaching out to those who are skeptical of Christianity. Whether you have a full and fruitful relationship with Jesus, or are traveling the path of a seeker, James provides us with a practical roadmap for interacting with God and our neighbor.
If there is someone in your life that you want to share the wonderful benefits of a relationship with Jesus but aren’t sure how to start, I urge you to try the letter of James. James gives us a good place to begin. If we follow his advice, which is easy to understand, (albeit not so easy to practice), we will come to realize a Savior that gives us comfort in time of trial, and we will find a model for how to interact with our fellow man. Further, James tells us that as we bring the Gospel to those who do not yet believe, we are doing noble work. In 5:20 James tells us that we “should know that whoever brings back a sinner from wandering will save the sinner’s soul from death and cover a multitude of sins.”
So, if you want to share your faith with a friend or family member, but are not comfortable in the role of an evangelist, let the letter of James assist you in channeling your inner Billy Graham. James might just be the tool you need to help you share your faith in the Risen Lord.