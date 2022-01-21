“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was with God in the beginning. Through him all things were made; without him nothing was made that has been made. In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” (John 1:1-4)
A couple of weeks ago, I had the privilege to attend the Saturday night chapel service at Volunteers of American. At the chapel service, roughly 15 men and women were baptized. The folks getting baptized are working on their recovery.
Before each person enters the baptismal pool, the chaplain, Gary Kopsa, interviews them, asking them what they would like the witnesses to know about them. Many of the people to be baptized are coming from very dark places. Lives controlled by Satan.
The baptism is profound for many reasons, but one of the most compelling things to witness is a distinct effort to drive Satan from their lives and start new. The baptism candidates each cite a passage of scripture before entering the water. They are in a discipleship program, and they use Holy Scripture to strengthen them in their battle. Many look to the Psalms, others look to St. Paul. But on Saturday, one of the ladies being baptized recited John Chapter One: She desperately wanted to carry the light of Christ. Her message really struck me; being the light is something we all should want. But how do we get there?
Matthew, Mark and Luke give us the facts of the Gospel, but John gives us the meaning. The gospel of John is wonderfully mystical, especially the prologue, which starts with “in the beginning.”
Interestingly, Genesis starts with the same phrase. “In the beginning” Genesis introduces the story of the old creation, and John uses it to start the story of the new creation. The new creation begins and ends with Jesus. Jesus is the word. Jesus is the word made flesh, Jesus is the light. John tells us that Jesus was with God from the very beginning, at the time of creation. In fact, John tells us that Jesus is God, and all things came into being through him. Jesus is God, and he is the light; The light that darkness cannot overcome.
Sometimes we question. We wonder about the need for Jesus. Can’t we get everything we need spiritually from God? There are so many things we could talk about here. But one of the most important things we learn from this John is that Jesus became flesh and lived among us. Jesus came to live with us as a man. And to show us how to live. Jesus tells that the only way to the father is through him. (John 14:6). Jesus is God on earth.
Jesus tells us that our job on earth is to strive toward a relationship with him. He is the way to the father. Jesus gave us the roadmap of how live in relationship. It is found a little bit further in John’s gospel, in Chapter 13. It’s when Jesus washed his disciple’s feet and he told them:
“You call me Teacher and Lord — and you are right, for that is what I am. So if I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have set you an example, that you also should do as I have done to you.” (John 13:13-14)
This message compels us, as followers of Jesus, to serve. When we follow Jesus, we become a servant. The light of Jesus is the light of servanthood. There is no better way to relate to him than to emulate him, to follow his example.
Wash feet.
It’s not clean, it’s not easy, it takes vulnerability and humility. It means turning the other cheek. It means not returning insult for insult. It means giving time to those who need an ear. It’s complicated, but that’s what Jesus did, and he we have him to help us. Wash feet. Be the light. The light that spreads throughout the world through him. That’s what Jesus tells us to do.