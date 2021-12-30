I’d say “Happy New Year” but for many churches the new year began with the dawn of the Advent season about a month ago.
These churches follow the church calendar as it moves through seasons like Advent, Christmas, Lent, Easter and Ordinary Time. This cycle allows for our worship and our lives to flow in and around the story of grace and love we know of Jesus Christ told in the Bible.
The Gregorian calendar has us wait until this week to grieve that another year is past before we start wishing and hoping for something better in 2022. This wishing and hoping tends to manifest in resolutions that are mostly superficial and self-oriented. A friend once told me that the fast food restaurant he worked at cut back food orders from suppliers in January each year but were always back to normal levels come February.
I’m sure the parking lots at our local gyms and fitness centers will find themselves a little more crowded over the next few weeks. But this too will most likely return to normal levels in a month. But for the church the new year is different. When Advent — the season of God’s coming in the Christ child — announces the new year then we lose the idea that we can craft our own idea of perfection. We are reminded that God’s blessing isn’t dependent upon the number on the scale.
The church year is about God coming toward us. It is about our waiting and watching. It is about our listening. It is about orienting ourselves around a story of grace and love rather than an idealized version of who we can be.
Of course, resolutions concerning our health are not bad resolutions. Go out and get healthier this year. I’ll be making a similar resolution and hoping it sticks.
But make some space for resolutions that are grounded in grace and love. Make a resolution about reaching out to others as God reaches out to us. Don’t just orient your resolutions around yourself. Orient them around others and loving service.
The church new year has already reminded us that all that God wishes to accomplish is oriented around us. You and me. All people.
That’s something worth putting on the calendar and celebrating every day not just every year.