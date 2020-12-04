As we move through Advent and towards Christmas, we hold on tight to hope. It has been dark days for so many who have lost loved ones to the virus, and many more still coping with recovery.
The loss of more than a quarter million people in our country to this virus is difficult to comprehend. We who survive can continue to reach out, in whatever safe way we are able, to help those in need.
Our prayers are that a vaccine will be made available soon, and that we are transformed into new and stronger disciples who move the mission of Christ, in and around our community, forward in fresh and exciting ways. I am ever aware that this pandemic, is exactly that, a world issue. We will only survive another pandemic if all God’s people work together.
In the meantime, we prepare for the future, and whatever it may hold. Our moderator (president) of the church, Spencer Morris, has signed the final agreement for matching funds from the National Fund for Sacred Places and the National Trust for Historic Places. We have our $83,000 organized and they will be matching this amount.
The work will begin as soon as possible, starting with the fabrication of supporting plates up in the structural beams, the accessible bathroom and wheelchair platforms in the sanctuary, and hot water in the two bathrooms downstairs, which house the soup kitchen.
This will, in no small way, be of a huge help to the Lunch Together Soup Kitchen that meets in the church. We’ve always had hot water in the kitchen, but are so grateful to the Wyoming Community Foundation for providing funds for hot water in the bathrooms. Providing this upgraded environment, in addition to the current soap and antibacterial, will “ready” us to reopen the dining-in portion of the soup kitchen when it is safe to do so.
Until then, so many area churches and organizations continue to hand out hot lunches from the door of the soup kitchen, at noon, five days a week. Without our working together for more than 25 years, this would not be possible.
If your church or organization, is able to join us in the rotation, please contact Doug Goodwin (pastordoug@sheridandisciples.org), Chairperson of the Lunch Together organization. Serving is not a difficult job, but it means so much to so many people in our community. We are always, better together, in Christ.