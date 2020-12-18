As the holidays come around again this year, I find myself once again marveling at the humility God shows in the Christmas story. The God that we who are Christian express to be the very creator of the cosmos takes on the finite nature of humanity in Jesus Christ.
I find this story to be the greatest expression of love one could know, for it tells of a love born of unselfish generosity that comes to redeem, to sustain, to encourage, and to serve all of humanity.
The love of God known in this story is both that which gives us life and that which is a model for our living. As Jesus Christ came to serve, we are called to serve one another. Christmas brings this out in individuals and communities in beautiful ways.
We have numerous organizations in Sheridan reaching out to help one another in this season with utility bills, groceries and emotional support. In a year as we have faced this is needed more than ever, and it offers further encouragement to me to see so many among us exercising humility and serving one another in these ways.
One specific way that I have been blessed to see service in our community and an outpouring of love for one another is with the Lunch Together initiative. I have the good fortune of pastoring a congregation at First Presbyterian Church that is partnered with this program and humbly serves meals multiple weeks throughout the year.
The program itself even began as a humble undertaking as multiple faith communities partnered (not always an easy thing to do) to make free lunchtime meals available five days each week for this community. Each time I am at a board meeting or serve these meals, I see beautiful cross sections of our community coming together to serve not because they feel they must but because they want to offer unconditional love to their neighbors.
If you are or know someone who might need lunch, please come by First Congregational Church at the corner of Works and Brooks streets any weekday from 12-1 p.m.
Now, the Lunch Together program is an act of humble service that I am in close proximity to so it is easy for me to take notice. I know there are many acts of humble service happening in other organizations, churches, and individual lives in this season.
Please keep it up.
Allow this season to be a story that you not only read but enter into by expressing the humble love to all that Jesus Christ gives to us.