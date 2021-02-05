If you have been around church or attended Sunday School as a child you have heard about the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000. As for myself, I was raised in the church and had heard this story hundreds of times, and had read Mark 6 hundreds of times. But recently, the scripture taught me something completely new.
Before we dive into this familiar story, let’s take a quick look at what had been going on. Jesus had called 12 men to follow after Him, to watch and learn how to carry on his ministry. They have seen him do miracles, confront the Pharisees and much more. Jesus had just recently sent the 12 out for the first time to share Jesus’ message throughout the region. They were sent with nothing. We don’t know how long they had been out, but they were coming back together to report back to Jesus what all happened.
Jesus and his crew of 12 disciples are reconnecting and celebrating what God had done through them. This was interrupted by a great crowd of people. I would like to think it was the crowd of people that were told about the good news of Jesus the Messiah. Jesus sees them and has compassion on them and began to teach them. After some time, the disciples notice that it is getting late and they hadn’t eaten, so they needed to send them off to get food for themselves.
Jesus then says something to them that has challenged me in my walk with Christ. In Mark’s gospel, Jesus said, “You give them something to eat.”
The disciples, who had been with Jesus for quite a while, had just been sent off to go and proclaim Jesus throughout the land, missed an opportunity to do something amazing. Jesus sent them out with his authority, and I feel like he was giving them the authority to feed these people. Instead, they give him reasons why they couldn’t do it and how much it would cost. Jesus takes over, again, to give thanks and feed the 5,000 men, not counting the women and children, with 12 baskets left over.
I don’t know about you, but I find myself wondering how many times Jesus has said to me “You give them something to eat.” God opens doors for us to glorify him through our actions, and many times we come up with excuses as to why it wouldn’t work or how we don’t have the time.
God is sending us and bringing situations into our lives to shine his light on a lost and broken world. Are you going to be like the disciples and miss out on doing something unheard of for God by not stepping up to the plate and doing what we are called to do? Jesus’ last instructions for the disciples was, “to go make disciples.” He has given those who trust him the Holy Spirit to spur us on and direct our lives to honor him.
God is telling you and me, “You give them something to eat.”