We have just celebrated the birth of the Savior Jesus Christ and welcomed a new year. We have so much to be grateful for.
We are blessed to live where we are free to worship even though current circumstances may have some limitations, no individual is unable to offer devotions to our Lord and Savior.
True, we have endured some hardships and social challenges. We have suffered loss of life and for some of us that loss was on a very personal level. For those in our community who have lost loved ones, please know that prayers and service efforts are and have been offered on your behalf.
While parts of our future are still uncertain, the great constant that prevails in the lives of those who believe in and have faith in Jesus Christ, is that God knows and loves his children and is always there to guide and comfort them. The grace of God has the power to heal all wounds, dry all tears and lift up all whose heads hang down. Trust in his everlasting grace and find comfort and peace in his words.
The attributes of Christlike faith, hope, diligence, obedience, meekness and humility, many of which are lacking in today’s society, are the very attributes we all need to acquire to find peace and genuine happiness in this very mortal experience.
The Savior’s perfect example, as always, shines forth as a beacon lighting the way to joy and peace. His selfless sacrifice, not only of his matchless life, but of his time, compassion, healing power and teaching, define for each of us his character.
Emulating him and his example, coupled with faithful efforts to develop like attributes is sure to bring us closer to God and will provide happiness and joy in this life. May we all remember his invitation to “take my yoke upon you, and learn of me....For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. (Matthew 11:29-30). May we all have the courage to follow the Savior’s example and take up His yoke in order that we may discover true peace in Christ.
May God bless you.