This week marks the third Sunday of Lent. In this second COVID Lenten season, I find the toll that this pandemic has taken on me has left me relationally rusty due to the isolation demanded by our times.
Within the Christian tradition, Lent is the 40 days (excluding Sundays) prior to the resurrection of Jesus, celebrated on Easter Sunday. It is a time in which Christians connect with the suffering of Christ. Often, this is done by giving something up for Lent, the idea being that if we deny ourselves of some pleasurable or sinful habit during this period, there is some virtue to be gained.
Personally, I’ve never been a huge fan of giving something up for Lent. This can reasonably be traced to my childhood when one year I strategically gave up hot fudge sundaes (which I really liked, but rarely actually ate) and my mom made homemade hot fudge one week during Lent to make sure that I couldn’t have one.
I guess I feel that if I should surrender some vice for the 40 days (and I’m actually successful in laying it aside) I probably should avoid that vice permanently. This juxtaposes with the common notion that after the 40 days, I get it back. Never made too much sense to me to avoid something destructive, only to resume practicing the habit once Easter arrives.
Instead of giving something up, I prefer to take something on. St. John Chrysostom, a 4th century church father, wrote, “No act of virtue can be great if it is not followed by advantage for others. So, no matter how much time you spend fasting, no matter how much you sleep on a hard floor and eat ashes and sigh continually, if you do no good to others, you do nothing great.”
I resonate with this sentiment. It seems that the opportunity to relinquish some sin has some benefit to me, but the true act of love for my neighbor benefits someone else and me. This is closer to a true act of love than self-denial can approximate. In Mathew 22 Jesus is asked about the greatest commandment in the law. He responded:
“‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
This Lent, my ambition is not to give up anything, but to process more deeply the acts each day by which I can love the Lord with all of my heart, soul, and mind and to love my neighbors. I believe that in this season of COVID, we all are longing for more love. Isn’t it interesting how the Gospel calls us to answer the needs of the culture some 2000 years after Jesus walked the earth? It’s not too late to join me in this endeavor.