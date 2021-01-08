We are fascinated by light; there is security and comfort in light. It pushes back the darkness and reveals what is lurking there.
Light connects us to the universe around us by making it visible. Without the reflection of light, we would have no reference to objects around us and could only stumble in darkness. Almost all of the information we have about the universe around us comes in the form of light. It is energy and can be neither created nor destroyed; light is electromagnetic radiation traveling on a wavelength capable of being seen with the human eye.
Light is composed of particles called photons and it travels in a straight line for an infinite distance. It travels through space at 186,000 miles per second so the light that reached your eye today made the 93,000,000-mile journey from the sun in just more than eight minutes.
Because light is always moving it cannot be stored. Without light, any and all life would be impossible.
Throughout the Bible God has used light as imagery for who he is. God is three, yet one. In a similar way, light is composed of three primary colors, time has three facets, and matter exists in one of three forms; God created order that we see in the universe as an extension of his person.
The Bible begins with God’s proclamation, ‘“Let there be light,” and there was light.” (New American Standard Bible, Genesis 1:3)
He promised through the rainbow (the seven-color spectrum of visible light), led his people by a pillar of fire, lit the holy place with a lampstand of seven lamps and marked the birth of his son with a star in the sky.
The last chapter in the book of Revelation declares that in heaven there will be no need for the sun as God will illuminate everything.
“This is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you, that God is light and in him there is no darkness at all.” (1 John 1:5, NASB)
Maybe in this crazy year you felt that the light went out and that darkness has prevailed; maybe you felt like that distant light has faded into the backdrop and you are groping in total darkness.
John 12:46 says, “I have come as Light into the world, so that no one who believes in Me will remain in darkness.” (NASB)
God’s light illuminates the darkness within us and exposes the culture in which we live and when we realize that our world is dark and cry out for light, he rescues us.
This is the gospel: Jesus has come on a mission and has, through the cross, made a way in which we can be forgiven and made new. The light of the world allowed himself to be swallowed by darkness so that you and I might have the light of life.
If by faith you believe that you are in need of a savior, and ask, the Bible says that whosoever calls upon the name of the Lord will be saved. His name is Jesus. Call on him and he will shine on you.
John 8:12 says, “Then Jesus again spoke to them, saying, ‘I am the Light of the world; the one who follows Me will not walk in the darkness, but will have the Light of life.”’ (NASB)
Darkness never wins; it’s light that always overcomes darkness.