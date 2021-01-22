It is a strange and difficult time. Right now fear, uncertainty and political and medical chaos can, and often will, set the cadence and rhythm of whatever personal or professional melodies we are trying to create and maintain.
Where do you stand? Whose side are you on? Who and what do you believe? What will be the outcome of all tis? Will my nation, my community, my family and I survive? Is there an end in sight?
I, like you, have been hearing these drum beats of doom, anarchy and destructive polarization. And so it is, that I have sought to embrace a focus and secure myself in a purpose that will keep me from being overwhelmed by these issues and eruptions of passion and fear and animosity that want to absorb and ultimately consume who i am and who God would have me to be.
In doing this, I have been reminded of the profound words to a very old hymn written in the 1800s. The first stanza and chorus are as follows
My hope is built on nothing less
Than Jesus' blood and righteousness.
I dare not trust the sweetest frame,
But wholly lean on Jesus' name.
On Christ the solid rock I stand,
All other ground is sinking sand,
All other ground is sinking sand.
Edward Mote, the songwriter, was a deserted child and cabinet maker who lived from 1797-1847.
Jesus, the Christ, m Savior and Lord promises: "These things I have spoken to you so that in me you have peace. In the world you have tribulation, but take courage; I have overcome the world."
In short, in my spirit and heart, in my family, in my community, in my professional role with Volunteers of America Northern Rockies, I want to stand where Jesus stands and stand on him as my solid rock. All other ground is sinking sand. Always has been. Always will be.