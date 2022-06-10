“God has given us, his people, a great promise to bring healing to our land. If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
— 2 Chronicles 7:14.
God’s covenant with America goes back to 1607 when Robert Hunt landed on Chesapeake Bay. God has obligated himself to intervene in our country, America, on our behalf.
Already the evil plans of the enemy are being exposed and confusion is in their ranks. Roe v. Wade will be overturned, ending the curse on our land brought on by the shedding of innocent blood. It is time for God to act. God, who is love, is coming to love the brokenhearted and judge wickedness in our land.
“But as truly as I live, all the earth shall be filled with the glory of the Lord.”
— Numbers 14:22
“And it shall come to pass afterwards, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions.”
— Joel 2:28
The glory of God is all that he is, his manifest presence. When the glory of God falls in our homes, our churches and our cities, everything changes. Each person the glory touches is transformed, the lost are saved, the sick are healed, the lame walk, the blind see, and those in bondage to addictions etc. are set free. Society is transformed by God’s glory; the land is healed.
God has empowered his people with his authority, glory and resurrection power to release his love and mercy to the world, do the things that Jesus did and enforce the victory of the cross. (Romans 8:11; Ephesians 1:19,20; John 14:12)
God speaks to his people through his prophets. The time is now. Already there are reports of thousands saved and healed in tent and open air meetings across America. The revival is just beginning; it will soon explode until the world is covered with God’s glory.
America is in pretty bad shape and seemingly unredeemable; except God has said it and he can do all things. I do not know what this revival will look like, but I do not want to miss what God is going to do. It will be amazing. There will be signs, wonders, miracles and great harvest.
“Put ye in the sickle for the harvest is ripe; for their wickedness is great. Multitudes, multitudes in the valley of decision; for the day of the Lord is near in the valley of decision.”
— Joel 3:13-14.
Some believe this awakening will be greater than all previous revivals combined.
“Be glad then ye children of Zion, Rejoice in the Lord your God. He will cause to come down for you the rain, the former rain, and the latter rain in the first month.”
— Joel 2:23.
If we want to be a part of this revival and awakening by our God, we should repent, continue to pray and believe with expectancy that what God has spoken will come to pass. I would recommend reading about past revivals (or Youtube) Azusa, Welsh revival, Jesus movement, charismatic revival, first and second Great Awakening.
It is going to happen. Be ready.