Courage.
The first item listed in the Code of the West.
Courage is not the absence of fear, it is overcoming fear that can debilitate us.
During Holy Week, we are confronted with our fears and the courage of Jesus to fulfill his calling for all humanity. Jesus, in submitting to the will of God, took courage that I cannot fathom. The book, "Cowboy Ethics," sums it in today's language: Real courage is being scared to death and saddling up anyway.
We have many opportunities to be fearful today. Some are real, most are introduced by outside influences. In the gospel of John, Jesus teaches about the parable of the hired hand and the wolf. The hired hand allowed the wolf of greed to come into the fold, letting his fear for his paycheck affect his willingness to care for the sheep.
The wolf is a great metaphor for fears that can grip us, keep us from saddling up and doing the right thing. We all have wolves that we contend with, how and if we respond when called upon is about our faith.
When Jesus made the journey into Jerusalem on the donkey, his walk to the cross was imminent. Through prayer with God and love for each and every one of us, he had the courage to suffer and die. He had the strength and courage to carry his own cross to Calvary.
God is nudging us, leading us, walking with us to be with us when we are fearful. When the wolf that we let determine our lives, or our neighbors lives, is close, God is closer. God gives us the courage to saddle up and do what he intends for us to do.
The faith that God has in each and every one of us is only surpassed by the love God has for us.
During this Holy Week, let us deepen our relationship with this one true God. Let us love God with the courage of Jesus Christ and live in faith, knowing God loves us.