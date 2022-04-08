This Sunday, in the Christian liturgical calendar, marks the beginning of Holy Week. We will start with Palm Sunday when we celebrate Jesus as king of our lives, move to Maundy Thursday, when we experience the depth of servanthood and come to Good Friday, where we stand at the foot of the cross in shock.
The Sunday following Good Friday, we celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, Easter.
This week is an emotional and spiritual roller coaster when we stop to think about it. How exciting it is to welcome the Messiah into Jerusalem only for the week to end very differently than the disciples expected.
When I reflect on the rhythm of Holy Week, it reminds me that life doesn’t always go the way we want it to go. We have our celebrations, joys and excitements for some weeks, only for moments of struggle, grief, distress and loneliness to follow. Life can be an emotional and spiritual rollercoaster sometimes. When we find ourselves on this ride, and life feels overwhelming, I encourage you to remember something Jesus told his disciples in the farewell discourse of John. In John 16:33b, we read, “In the world you have distress. But be encouraged! I have conquered the world.” — CEB.
John’s words, for me, is the journey of Holy Week in one verse. The disciples followed their teacher for three years of their life only to have him crucified. They were alone, distressed and grief-stricken. What do they do now?
The disciples had their lives turned upside down in a single moment. They stayed in this space until a few days later, and things changed again. The evil that put Jesus in the tomb appeared to win, until Mary went to the tomb and Jesus was not there. Jesus is alive! At this moment, Jesus’ resurrection transformed the grief and distress that the disciples were feeling into joy, confusion and rejoicing.
Two years ago began the challenge of navigating something that seminary did not teach, a global pandemic. Over these two years, we have tried to keep each other safe, doing what we can to help each other. There were moments when I wondered how much longer we could continue as we were. However, now, our cases are very low, giving us the ability to do some activities we have not done in a while. One of these activities is the Ecumenical Good Friday Service at First Christian at noon April 15. For us to be able to gather together and have this service is another reminder of Holy Week.
The reminder the moments of struggle, grief, distress and loneliness will not have the final word. As we walk through these moments, God walks with us, reminding us that Jesus is alive. Remember rejoicing is just around the corner if you are struggling right now.