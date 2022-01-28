This month our country celebrated the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Many found their way into communities, serving in some capacity.
Our nonprofits reaped the benefits.
Scripture is the go-to place for a foundation of faith, worked out in real-life compassionate ministry. The Golden Rule grounds us; “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” (Matthew 7:12, NIV).
Luke 4 takes us with Jesus to his hometown of Nazareth where, in the local synagogue, he reads from a scroll of the prophet Isaiah:
“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.” (Luke 4:18-19, NIV).
“Today this Scripture has been fulfilled in your hearing.” He preached and taught but also healed. He fed people, forgave them and relieved their mental illness. He even resuscitated the dead without any equipment. He conquered death by coming back himself. This fulfillment took him through three years of ministry, accomplished by the ultimate service, sacrificing his own life for our salvation.
After Jesus was belittled in his own hometown for his humble roots, his cousin John was killed. He decided to get away with his disciples to “a solitary place” for some rest and relaxation (Matthew 14:13).
As usual, crowds followed them. I would have been irritated, but “when Jesus landed and saw a large crowd, he had compassion on them and healed their sick.” Later, his students just wanted to get rid of them, but Jesus told them to do the seemingly impossible. “You give them something to eat!” (v. 16). They only had five small loaves of bread and two fish and didn’t want to give up their dinner. Jesus showed them that he was enough by multiplying it all. They came away with leftovers. That tiny amount of food gave over 5,000 people supper.
After Jesus shows back up alive, he tells his disciples he has two gifts for them. One is a retirement home. The other is the Holy Spirit. They go hang out upstairs and have a huge prayer meeting. Jesus gives gift No. 2, Peter preaches and boom; there’s a fellowship of servers that Paul later calls the Church. In Acts 2:41, over 3,000 people repent and are baptized. In Jerusalem, they are not only listening to sermons and holding prayer meetings but sharing their food.
People are selling their houses and personal valuables to help others out. Not only that, but God has changed their hearts. They shared gladfully, with “generous hearts.” They praised God for being able to serve. These early Christians were daily supporting widows and orphans (Acts 6). They weren’t perfect, but they served.
Like them, find a place of service.