The third chapter of Ruth serves as a beautiful illustration of salvation. Ruth 3:10 alludes that many men are pursuing Ruth. But the story makes it clear that only one could redeem her.
The first chapter declares that Elimelech and his family left Judea, specifically Bethlehem, because the house of bread found itself without bread, for it was suffering a great famine. Later in the story, land or property is involved, so it appears land was sold to another to finance Elimelech’s trip to the land of Moab.
While in Moab, Elimelech and his sons Mahlon and Chilion died, the sons having married women of the land of Moab. Naomi was therefore left with her two daughters-in-law. After a total of 10 years, Naomi decides to return to Judea. While returning to Bethlehem, Ruth makes her famous statement in verses 16 and 17. “Entreat me not to leave you, or to turn back from following after you; For wherever you go, I will go; and wherever you lodge, I will lodge; Your people shall be my people, and your God, my God. 17 Where you die, I will die, and there will I be buried. The Lord do so to me, and more also, if anything but death parts you and me.”
Ruth was both beautiful and a hard worker, and by her kindness, diligence, and willingness to help her mother-in-law, she found favor with Boaz. Boaz in the story represents a type of Christ. In Ruth 3:1-5, we see a wonderful illustration of one preparing themselves for a relationship with their redeemer.
In the first part of verse 3, Naomi instructed Ruth to wash. Suppose we want to enter into a deeper relationship with our Lord. In that case, we must ‘cleanse ourselves from all filthiness of the flesh and spirit, perfecting holiness in the fear (love, honor, respect, and reverse) of God. We must be prepared to meet our redeemer through baptism.
Ancient near eastern people used fragrant oils to protect and heal their bodies and make themselves pleasant. The Bible associates oil with the Holy Spirit, who anoints us with oil to cleanse us from the inside out. Then we can become pleasant to others as the stench of sin is removed. In the last half of verse 3, Ruth is instructed to anoint herself with oil.
Her third act of preparation was to change clothes. She was to put off the garments of the sorrowing widow and dress for a wedding (see Isaiah 61:1-3). Ancient people rarely had a large selection of clothes, but they usually kept one for special occasions. And in Scripture, clothing carries a spiritual meaning. After Adam and Eve sinned, God came down and made clothes to cover their nakedness. The covering of light was gone, and to cover their shame God, made tunics for them. Therefore, when we come to God, we need to put on the robe of Christ’s righteousness.
Naomi instructed Ruth on how to meet her redeemer. There was nothing improper about this procedure, for it was the only way Ruth could offer herself to her kinsman-redeemer. She had to put herself at the feet of the Lord of the harvest, and then he would do the rest. And it is at the foot of the cross that we come to Jesus, asking forgiveness for our sins and submit to him to change our lives.
Finally, in verse 5, Ruth promises to obey as she put it, “All that you say to me I will do” (NKJV). She was not only a hearer of the word but a doer. A willingness to obey the Lord is the secret of knowing what he wants us to do and being blessed when we do it.
Ruth did not take shortcuts, and she did not try and do it her way. She listened to the council of one who was more experienced.
Verses 6-9 illustrate how Ruth submitted to her redeemer. And by listening and responding to Boaz, she was blessed. Notice Boaz did not seek to take advantage or exploit Ruth. Instead, he blessed her and protected her lest her reputation become soiled. God will never embarrass you or seek to hurt you, which is beautifully illustrated in the story of Ruth.
The inheritance given to the family of Elimelech had been sold probably to finance their journey to Moab. Ruth, by her marriage to Mahlon, was tied to Naomi. Therefore, Naomi and Ruth were technically the property of the one who had purchased the property. They had no visible means of support. That is why Ruth had gone to glean what the gleaners had left in the field.
With Naomi and Ruth, the property of another Boaz had no legal right to marry Ruth. Therefore, he offers to purchase the property to redeem Ruth to himself in front of witnesses. We see in chapter 4, verses 1-11.
By the sin of Adam, this world was no longer Adam’s heritance. Instead, it became the inheritance of another. The purchaser of the land was more than happy to have the land but had no interest in what came with it, which is illustrated in the story of Ruth. You and I are the accessories that come with the land representing this earth.
Christ, our redeemer, is interested in the people, so Jesus, through his death and resurrection, purchased us back from the one that had by sin became a nearer relative than God himself. Now through the cross, the price of redemption has been paid. As Ruth’s story illustrates, Christ paid the price of redemption for all those that come to him.