SHERIDAN — Sheridan First United Methodist Church will honor Ella Fredrickson for her years of service as The Closet Store coordinator.
In 1995, an idea was presented by Circle 5 group at the First United Methodist Church that a source of income was needed to provide revenue to assist mission and improvement projects in the church as needed.
The closet opened Feb. 15, 1995. Helen Rentz, Dorcas Ward, Janice McGary and Fredrickson took on the project, opening one room located in the basement under the sanctuary of the FUMC building. Other contributing women included Patti Warner, Jean Damson, Ruth Hein, Dorothy Harper, Mertie Quest, Jeannette Hall, Vera Olson and Marion Krenzlok.
The closet remained open and created four additional rooms. The closet continues to be open for the community, and all funds from purchases go directly to mission and improvement work at the church. Marcia Wyett is now president of The Closet.
A potluck will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, immediately after worship to honor Fredrickson's time of service.