“It is a new day and it’s time for a new song.”
Whether this thought came from my own head or was divinely inspired, I’m not sure I can make a claim either way. Yet on a day when there was so much noise, the idea stood out in the most profound way.
As I pondered this concept, the question for me became, “what song am I singing? Am I joining the dissonant chorus of complaining and grumbling or is there a different song that could be singing?”
One Scripture I pondered was Ephesians 2:10 (NLT).
“For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.”
That is a reason to sing! First, the Creator of everything sees me as a masterpiece. I rarely feel that way, but if that’s what he sees then I need to change my thinking and accept his kindness. Second, he changed me from the inside out so I can be an active participant in his work today. That’s a miracle if I’ve ever seen one — God saw fit to reach out to me and to use me to work with Him. That’s why I can declare Psalm 98:1:
“Sing a new song to the Lord,
for he has done wonderful deeds.
His right hand has won a mighty victory;
his holy arm has shown his saving power!”
I concluded the old song needs to be retired. If I am a work of art and a new creation, then I need to let go of the old song. That song has no place in my heart, on my mind or on my lips. It is easy to sing the old song. I know it well. Too well maybe. And I suspect that I’m not alone.
I shared this observation and reflection in a message several weeks ago at our church. Following the service a gentleman came up and said, “A new song stands out.” He was absolutely correct. Sometimes it feels like the old songs are cranked up to 11. However, a new song will attract attention. The Psalmist communicated this in Psalm 40:3:
“He has given me a new song to sing,
a hymn of praise to our God.
Many will see what he has done and be amazed.
They will put their trust in the Lord.”
Of course I’m not talking about literal music here. I’m talking about how we walk and talk, how we express ourselves and what we communicate to others. A life lived for something greater than ourselves stands out. Words full of respect and kindness win the long game. Hearts that share rather than take are the ones that are full, and not just full but overflowing.
What song are you singing? It might be time to quit singing an old song.
What song has God placed on your heart today?