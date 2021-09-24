SHERIDAN — Rev. Joel Dingman will be installed as rector at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Sunday at 9 a.m.
Over the past year, Rev. Dingman has served as priest-in-charge at St. Peter’s, an interim position, and his installation as rector makes his position permanent. Dingman will be the 20th rector in St. Peter’s 105-year history.
Rev. Dingman came to St. Peter’s after serving the Diocese of Wyoming, in Casper, where he assisted churches that were undergoing transition. Prior to joining the Diocese of Wyoming, Rev. Dingman worked in Wheatland and Gillette in the engineering department of Basin Electric Power Cooperative and served as a priest in Wheatland. Joel and his wife, Nancy, have three grown children and nine grandchildren.
Rev. Dingman will join newly ordained priest Rev. Mike Evers, Deacon Juanita Smith and Rev. John Meyer on the staff at St. Peter’s.
Rev. Evers was ordained May 22 and came to the priesthood after a career as a hydrogeologist with local engineering firm WWC Engineering. Interestingly, Rev. Evers and Rev. Dingman worked together on the construction of Basin Electric’s Dry Fork Station in Gillette in 2006-2011.
Evers and his wife Mary Beth, a retired educator, are longtime residents of Sheridan and members of St. Peter’s with two grown children.
The public is invited to Rev. Dingman’s installation.