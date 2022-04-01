Jesus said, “…unless you are converted and become like little children, you shall not enter the kingdom of Heaven. Whoever then humbles himself as this child, he is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.” (Matthew 18:3-4)
These words of Jesus to his disciples had to set them to thinking, “Hmmm, just what is a humble child like?” There is no simple one word descriptions to be given, but one of the major descriptions of a humble child has to be that he/she is teachable.
Jesus’ followers (disciples) often seemed slow to catch on to who Jesus was and what he was teaching, but, overall, they listened to Jesus until they understood and gave their very lives for him.
They took up the life of a humble, teachable child. Jesus also had people who followed him around who were unwilling to learn who he was or what he taught and lived to oppose what they never took time to understand until they murdered the very son of God. They took up the life of an arrogant, unteachable child.
An arrogant, unteachable child will not listen to his parents or elders. She won’t even learn from experience. Actually, looking for the truth is out of the question because unteachable children already have all the answers and are a law unto themselves.
Sadly, we can all grow up to be arrogant, unteachable children. Matthew 16:1-4 gives a description of two groups of arrogant, unteachable adults — Pharisees and Sadducees. Their opposition to the greatest of teachers should give us several helps in understanding our own teachableness or unteachableness.
The teachable spend time with able teachers, asking questions, seeking for clarity and the certainty of truth. The unteachable will team up with their enemies to oppose a teacher of truth.
The teachable recognize their lack of authority and look to follow one with real authority. The unteachable are satisfied with their own authority.
The teachable receive truth on its merits. The unteachable deal with truth as they give it merit.
The teachable are satisfied by the true God alone and his revelation of himself. The unteachable prefer gods of their own making on their own terms.
The teachable desire God’s wisdom from God himself. The unteachable languish in the wisdom of the worldly and the worldly’s approval.
The teachable want clarity about the only true God so that they may serve him only. The unteachable want gods that leave them in charge of their own lives.
The teachable leave teaching and truth to the teacher and are satisfied with his curriculum. The unteachable never get it their way. This is not Burger King. We only get it God’s way.
The teachable can be brought to faith in Christ and eternal life in him. The unteachable will be abandoned by God.
Praise God! We do not have to be stuck in unteachableness. God grants repentance, forgiveness and cleansing from such arrogance through Christ Jesus. He is the God of mercy and grace who can and will change all who receive Jesus as their Lord and savior from the inside out. Jesus invites you to come to him and be teachable.
“’Come now, let us reason together,’ says the Lord. ‘Though your sins be like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow. Though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.’”— Isaiah 1:18