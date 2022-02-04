Nights are getting colder. My garden has already succumbed to two frosts. The winds are telling us that much colder winds are on their way. Some of us are shivering.
Weather is normally out of our control. But the cold wind of diminishing love is not out of our control. We are in a climate of decreasing love, and it will only get worse if we do not listen to Jesus Christ for the cure.
Why does one’s love grow cold? In Matthew 24:12, Jesus Christ said, “Because lawlessness is increased, the love of the many will grow cold.”
Few today would say the problem is our lawlessness. More and more people say anarchy, tolerance, individualism and self-centeredness make us better people.
Any casual observation of humanity would prove otherwise. Just look at how many shopping carts are left out instead of being put back in their proper place, a simple common courtesy. More elderly people are being abandoned to the care of strangers or solitude. Parents are abandoning their children for the stupor of drugs, alcohol, sex and work in ever increasing numbers. We make heroes out of people simply because they are rich.
Every part of our culture — politics, education, religion, the family, medicine and more — is reflecting a growing lack of love.
Lawlessness is to behave with complete disregard for the regulations of a society and, most importantly, the laws of God. It is to live as if there are no laws, to despise the law, to be without the law of God (1 Corinthians 9:21). It is to simply do what is right in one’s own eyes, answering to no one but oneself.
Lawlessness precludes one from real love because the lawless are motivated by personal, selfish concerns (Philippians 2:3-4). The lawless will not come and learn how to love from their creator, who is love (1 John 4:8).
We must learn to love from Jesus Christ (John 13:34-35). We must submit to the rule of God or love will soon be beyond our reach.
Without God’s love, the winter of fake love will freeze us to death.
The love Jesus Christ speaks of is costly. This love is expressed in self-sacrifice.
“But God demonstrates his love for us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us,” the Bible says in Romans 6:23, John 15:12-13 and Philippians 2:8-11.
God’s love loves even when love is not returned (1 John 4:9-11).
God’s love is seen in deeds, not so much in strong emotions (Revelation 2:4-5).
God’s love is self-sacrificing for the truth (2 Thessalonians 2:10).
God’s love teaches us to live for the highest of purposes: loving God and loving our fellow man (Matthew 22:36-40).
Before the winter of lawlessness freezes us to God’s love, may we come to the fire of his love to learn to love.
May we be warmed to him and our fellow mankind again.
Terral Bearden is a pastor at Calvary Baptist Church