O Source of Life and Love,
Each of us carries secrets:
Physical pains, frustrations, loneliness, heartaches or fears — sometimes large, sometimes small.
Sometimes these secrets can be shared and our worries lifted, hurts softened, anger healed — and in the sharing we give of ourselves and receive gladly.
Sometimes these secrets must remain with us, and we must try to forgive those who do not listen well — or who rush by — and we must forgive ourselves if we call out too softly, too fearfully, or not at all. Yet, we would try to risk ourselves again and not give up on others or ourselves.
Each of us carries moments of joy — memories of love, of zest, of beauty, of wonder, of adventure — of touching and being touched. The secret hurts and sorrows are part of life’s gift, but we need never forget the joys.
Our living is a most curious thing — up and down and up again.
For the ride, the adventure, the journey in all its grace and tumble, we are truly thankful.
May the beauty of autumn days heal our spirits and hold us.
May gentle smiles given or received bless us throughout this season before us.
Amen
O Creative Spirit of Life,
We give thanks for all the blessings that are ours.
We seek strength to bear the pain that may be ours.
In our hearts, we would acknowledge our failures to keep faith with our sisters and brothers.
This day and every day, may we affirm the grace of all creation.
May we be ever mindful of the world’s need for greater compassion, justice and beauty.
Amen
O Source of Life and Love and Beauty,
May this be our prayer:
To serve one another and all humanity to the best of our abilities;
To avoid the superficial and to love the “dearest freshness deep down things,”
To be mindful of our arrogance and selfishness;
To laugh together and to share sorrows;
To give thanks for the wonder of each day;
To forgive and to seek forgiveness whenever we fall short;
To make it known to those we love what our hearts feel;
To gather all of our strength so that each and every day we add to the fullness of Life.
Amen