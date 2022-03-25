“Prayer doesn’t change things.
Prayer changes people and people change things.
Let us enter into the spirit of prayer.”
— adapted from Rev. Lon Ray Call (1894-1985)
O Source of Life and Love,
As we wander along our lives, we ache with pains of the world.
Our eyes are open, enough of the time, so that we see what should not be:
— hunger and the homeless,
— victims of a society which serves most of us so well,
— prejudice and bigotry in all shades,
— weapons of destruction of Titanic proportions.
We struggle with our responses, which arise in the midst of worthy goals:
— family and friends to love,
— work to do,
— skills to hone,
— moments for play and joy.
We have within us, before us and around us grand possibilities; may any doubt of this leave us.
We have deeper wisdom of growing souls that know we honor Life whenever we honor the process of growth.
We take all of Life into our arms:
— all riches and all impoverishment,
— all hopes and all fears,
— all blessings, known and unknown, remembered and forgotten.
We take all of life into our hearts – or at least we try to do this awesome thing, so that full of Life, the words take shape in their fullness of time and
To you, Spirit of Life and Love,
we then might say, “Thank you!”
Amen
O Source of Life,
We search for some sense in life.
We wait for a tomorrow when we shall see and know.
We hope, then, meaning will be clear.
But today is what we have.
We may see dimly.
We may be burdened with fears.
We may be lonely and unsure.
But this day is ours, the only day we have.
For the grace and tumble of the day, we give thanks.
For the many small delights, we give thanks.
For the depth and breadth and warmth of all that can be, we give thanks.
May new strength and bright hope fill us as we journey forth.
May our lives touch others and may we be touched, nourished, transformed – this day.
Amen
O Creative Spirit of Life:
May we be dissatisfied with thoughtless pursuits and foolish faith.
May we enlarge our compassion and nurture our minds.
May heart and head unite and expand our ability to see the truth, to proclaim the truth, and to act upon the truth.
We remember all whose lives are less fortunate than our own.
We give honest thanks for the gifts that are ours.
We would be strengthened in the weeks ahead to find ways great and small to bring kind words, gentle hands, and sincere thought to those whose lives we touch.
May the Spirit of Life, of Peace and Joy, dwell within us, lift us, and guide us.
Amen