Our world will tell you that you are somebody in accordance with your success, status, wealth and number of followers. The currency of this world is youth, beauty, power and influence.
In a media-driven world, many are left feeling isolated, marginalized, anxious and depressed. We have set up hierarchies of success and look up to or down upon people according to what they have or have not accomplished; only the elite are worthy. Daily we Americans go to various online platforms where we compare our insides to everyone else’s outsides. We post pictures to try to show the world around us that our life is every bit as amazing as we wish it were while hiding the pain and struggle that comes with real life. We are living in a time where relationships are wide and shallow and are deprived of real community.
Romans 3:23 says, “for all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.”
Notice, it’s all. Not some, not most, but all. We are all occupying the same space in this situation, and God is prepared to extend grace and mercy to us all.
We must first admit our need. Admittance opens the door to reality; walking into reality we find ourselves in the place that healing and change are possible. The opposite to this is denial and there is no hope for healing because there is no recognition of a problem or acknowledgment of need.
In Luke 5:32 Jesus says, “I have not come to call the righteous but sinners to repentance.”
Jesus wasn’t saying that there exists a hierarchy where some are righteous and some are not. He was saying some will acknowledge the need and some won’t.
In 1 Timothy 1:15 Paul says, “The saying is trustworthy and deserving of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost.”
Paul understood that you win this by losing; it is not by self-exaltation but through Jesus’ work on the cross. Paul understood that. Even though he had been who he had been and done what he had done, Jesus came for him. Paul understood that it was not because he was good, it was because God is good.
God’s economy is nothing like ours. As a matter of fact, it is in total contradiction to who we are and the world we live in. What if I said to you that in God’s economy it is not the elite that are exalted but the humble? What if I said that in God’s economy, all hierarchy is torn down, all are one in Christ and that it is the place of true equality? What if I told you that you can’t be beautiful enough, wealthy enough, smart enough? What if I told you that you can’t work hard enough or be good enough to deserve God’s favor? What if I told you that you can’t earn God’s favor, however you can only have it but as a gift?
Ephesians 2:8-9 says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.”
So how about changing the economy under which you are living? Give up the endless striving to be someone by the world’s definition. Stop allowing this world to tell you who you are and who you aren’t. Let Jesus tell you who you really are and how much you are really worth in his economy.