Some of you may be aware that several churches from the Pastors United in Christ are sharing in a two-week sermon series on the topic of unity. While this may seem like a theme that is common among many in the world today, I assure you that the motivation for our unity differs from those among the world.
Our text is John 17. In this passage, Jesus prays for himself and for his followers. Jesus knows his hour has come and he will be facing the brutality of the crucifixion. His prayer is that he would glorify the Father. Our desire, as followers of Christ, must always be that God is glorified in all things. From our deepest suffering to our joys, may God receive all glory. This is our purpose as followers of Christ.
Jesus then prays for those to whom he has given his Father’s word and they have believed. He prays that they would be sanctified by truth. To be sanctified is to be set apart. Separated from the world’s system’s, ideologies, ungodly pursuits and selfishness. This begins with repentance and a turning to Christ alone for salvation.
Sanctification by God’s word requires that we humbly follow Jesus in all of his ways. Understand that, in our text, Jesus is humbly facing the cross. If we are to follow his example we are to humbly walk with our God. We must live our lives focused on Christ, his sacrifice on the cross, and on his glorious resurrection.
Unfortunately, we often think more of ourselves than we do of Jesus. When we focus on Christ’s love and kindness and on his willingness to endure the cross, we can walk in greater humility with God and others.
In Jesus’ final remarks in our text, he prays for all his followers to walk together in unity. This can only be brought about through humility. Humility is developed in us as we love and pursue the word of God. In fact, it is the active pursuit of Jesus and his word that unites us.
It seems that many in our world put themselves first in all things. However, true unity can only live where the “me first” mentality dies. Selfishness dies at the foot of the cross. This separates us from those who are only seeking to create uniformity in our world today.
As followers of Christ, our pursuit is never unity alone. Our passion is Christ. Our pursuit is the word of God. When God’s people set our hearts to humbly follow Christ, we will experience unity, and God will be glorified.