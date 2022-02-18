Tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…another birthday celebrated…tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…10 years, 20 years, 40 years, 80 years…tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…the clock stops.
I wonder what those years held while the rhythmic pendulum of life continued to tick and tock and tick and tock and tick and tock until the clock stopped?
“She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.” — Proverbs 31:27
That tasty bread is all around us, tempting us, telling us to take another bite: TikTok, hit the snooze button (again), Facebook, gossip, Twitter, busybodies, Instagram, laziness, video games, lay in bed all day, watch the boob tube, be a couch potato, more screen time, screen time, time…the clock stops.
“For you yourselves know how you ought to follow our example, because we did not act in an undisciplined manner among you, nor do we eat anyone’s bread without paying for it, but with labor and hardship we kept working night and day so that we would not be a burden to any of you; not because we do not have the right to this, but in order to offer ourselves as a model for you, so that you would follow our example.” — 2 Thessalonians 3:7-9
I want to live. To help others. To converse in meaningful conversation with family, friends and strangers. To do good. To read my Bible and spend quality time in fellowship with the father. To love and laugh and listen. To take long hikes in the mountains. To travel and see the world. To volunteer in my community. To hunt and fish or photograph nature. To attend church with my family and with my faith family. To teach Sunday school. To play in the praise and worship band because I’ve got the talent to share. To be charitable with my time, treasure and talent. To ring the bell at Christmas, to help sort at the thrift store, to be a witness for Jesus in the home and in the world in which I live. To work to provide for myself so as not to be a burden on others so that that the resources of charities go to help those who truly are in need. Work like everything is up to me and pray like everything is up to God. To make a difference in my community. And yes, to enjoy some fun screen time, in moderation.
“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly.” — John 10:10
Don’t let the thief called idleness steal, kill and destroy your minutes, hours and days…tick tock, tick tock, tick tock…live life to its fullest in Christ for without Christ you’re left with only carpe diem.
“So, teach us to number our days that we may get a heart of wisdom.” — Psalm 90:12
Life is precious. We have all been reminded of that these past couple of years.
We all know people who have died, and we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. The Bible is clear that God knows all our days and what we do with each. We will be accountable to God for them all.
“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.” — Psalm 139:13-16
Don’t fear the countdown — it’s out of your control. What can you do for Jesus today?
“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” — 2 Timothy 1:7
You can put down the clicker and go to serve Jesus today. Tick tock, tick tock…your clock’s still ticking.