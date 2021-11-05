The feast of All Saints Day has been observed since the third century. In the 8th century, Nov. 1 was set as the date for this holy day. In our congregation, we observe All Saints on the first Sunday in November.
This ancient custom began as a time to note those who have died in the faith, particularly Christian martyrs. Now, many take this time to also remember beloved family and friends who have died.
Christians celebrate many of the “heroes of the faith” as saints, and they can occupy a certain hallowed place in our communities. At the same time, we like to point out that all believers are saints, people who belong to God through Jesus Christ. (That probably makes more sense for some of us than others. Ha!)
As I write this, it is election day in a number of municipalities. As Christians, we believe that our votes should be informed by our faith. There is a deep difficulty in this fact. While I may vote for one candidate, considering that person the faithful choice; another member of my congregation will vote for the other candidate with the same faithful consideration. For quite some time, we have understood that people of faith disagree in matters of politics.
Unfortunately, we have many who now claim to be the sole Christian candidate for office. This is, to put it bluntly, dangerous.
I watched a video last week of a man claiming that preachers “need to claim the power of the pulpit” to declare the Christian stand. His language was extreme, and he suggested that a war was at hand. In this war, all truly faithful Christians would be joining him in this “fight.”
The Apostle Paul contends that our baptism into Christ unites us with Christ, and with one another. We are one in baptism. More importantly, Jesus prayed to God the father that we might be one. All saints belonging to one another, by virtue of our shared faith in Jesus, and our baptism into Christ. Our unity is supported by Jesus’ prayer for us to be one.
This should give us pause when we find ourselves in deep divisions.
Our unity in Christ is a unity in love. Loved by God, we bear God’s love to the world. We are called and sent to bear love for all people. We are enlisted to care for our neighbors, especially those experiencing injustice, poverty, or illness. We have been gifted with a responsibility to care for God’s creation as stewards of all we have been given.
Any power we might bear is the power of Jesus, which is the power of self-giving love, shown forth in Jesus’ death on the cross.
In an incisive article for The Atlantic, Peter Wehner, an Evangelical Christian, laments the descent into partisan politics in some churches. This comment jumps off the page:
“When the Christian faith is politicized, churches become repositories not of grace but of grievances, places where tribal identities are reinforced, where fears are nurtured, and where aggression and nastiness are sacralized. The result is not only wounding the nation; it’s having a devastating impact on the Christian faith.”
The separation of church and state has been a great gift to the church and to our country. Whatever downsides separation might bear, they pale in comparison to the threats posed by those who want to kill in the name of God.
Even those who simply want to rule the country by their understanding of the Christian approach to their chosen issue must be very, very careful when they claim THE Christian position. I can think of few issues in our politics today, where people of faith are in complete agreement.
It is difficult for a Christian Church that has as many divisions as we do to speak with one voice about many things. It was almost 70 years ago that Martin Luther King Jr. preached against the “false god of nationalism.”
Patriotism is good and can help to build strong communities. At the same time, I would suggest that any sort of Christian nationalism is nothing short of idolatry, and must be named as such, and repudiated by us all.
It is God’s task to establish the kingdom of God. It is our task to love all people, who are created in God’s image, and so loved by God, that God sent Jesus to make us one.