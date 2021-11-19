The October storm that descended upon the Sheridan area with heavy snow and strong winds resulted in power outages for some and property damage for others.
It is important in life to have a reliable power source, both a physical one, and more importantly, a spiritual one.
Jeremy Tummins’ painting “Power Lines” on display at the SAGE Arts Gallery, spoke to me as I struggled to find the words for this assignment. His painting is dominated by sky. A dark sheet of rain hovers over a somber swath of land. Bridging the divide of earth and heaven is the vertical cross of a power post carrying lines of glimmering light to subsequent posts. Rain, like our October snow, can be destructive. It can also be restorative. The radiant sky, above and around the dark cloud, suggests the hope that this is a nurturing rain. It suggests that light will overcome darkness.
My faith, like these power lines, has been transmitted through time and space. Generations of loving family and faith communities have nurtured my understanding of God and the teachings of Jesus. This is my inheritance, “a lamp unto my feet” along life’s path.
Included in this painting is a simple, unmarked road, which becomes obscure beyond the foreground. In a sense, this is a road on which my path is joined by others who share my destination.
My Quaker Friends make for good traveling companions. They travel simply and with integrity. They may be empowered through other conduits, other faiths or may travel au natural, but together we are guided by a universal light as we travel toward a destination of peace, understanding, and good will toward all.