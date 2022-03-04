Today I finish my 78th year, having been born March 4, 1944. Time passes. Youth, career, family, community, physical and mental capability all record and mark the effects and changes that gradually take place in each 24-hour day.
I have become aware of the fleeting precious gift of life, truly God-given. I did not create or invent or manufacture myself. I exist and this amazes me. So what am I to do, who am I to be, how am I to use this life-gift today and in the moments, days and perhaps years that remain?
The Psalmist expresses his priority and I feel this too should be mine: "One thing I have asked of the Lord, that shall I seek: that I may dwell in the house (presence) of the Lord all the days of my life...When you, O Lord, said to me, 'Seek my face,' my heart said to you, 'Your face, O Lord, I shall seek.'"
This seeking is an active purposeful engagement. It is not a hobby or an occasional diversion. Time does not wait or pause. Circumstances do not necessarily manufacture convenience. Tomorrow does not promise better opportunity. I must, "Seek the Lord while he may be found," today — while I have today.
Jesus, God's son, addresses the crowd fully aware of the nature of the struggles and pursuits of the many gathered round him. So he says, "Do not worry...your heavenly father knows what you need...But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness and all these things will be added to you...So do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will care for itself."
And later, "Seek and keep seeking and you will find..."
Am I worrying or am I seeking him first? Am I engaging with life and time and relationships with emotional angst and in frantic trivialization or in focused trust in the Lord and commitment to seeking him today?
A recollection: Fifth-four years ago, my wife and I had to make a career/calling choice. Where would we live and where would we work and serve? As we drove back to Laramie from an interview in Sheridan, I said to her, "Nancy, I believe the opportunity to work in Sheridan at the Wyoming Girls School is where the Lord wants us to start."
Well, this start is now more than half a century in the making — 36 years at the Girls School and 18 at Volunteers of American. As we prayed and sought God's face, his will, his place, his kingdom — all other needs have been meet and precious blessings have been bestowed. I am so thankful that Jesus came to "Seek and to save that which was lost."
I pray that my own intentional seeking of all God is (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) all he desires, and all he would wish to do in and through me might increase today as I begin my 79th year of life.