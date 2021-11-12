I’ve never had a word of the year before. New Years Day 2021 I declared to everyone that my word of the year would be “gratitude,” determined that each day I would spend time thanking God for his provision. I made it through the first week. Today, 43 weeks later, I’m grateful I thought of that word again. Next year I’m resolving not to have a word, (at least one that I say out loud to others) because consistency is also a virtue and will likely be my secret word for 2022.
I’m going to step out on a limb and say, like me, most of you want to have a life marked with gratitude. So as a fellow sojourner trying to navigate life in this dichotomous world of great abundance with great discontentment, let me suggest three reasons you and I aren’t as grateful as we say we want to be.
Reason 1: We don’t recognize the magnitude of the giver.
For one to grow in gratitude, that gratitude needs an object. Being grateful isn’t merely a recognition of comfy circumstances and a full belly around a dinner table, it’s a recognition that you received all that from a great “someone.”
Acts 17 says “The God who made the world and everything in it, being Lord of heaven and earth...He Himself gives to all mankind life and breath and everything.” ESV
Reason 2: We don’t recognize the magnitude of our need.
We are drowning in a world of self-sufficiency, independence and formulas that all say, “I got this.” We can do everything “right.” We can mask up, vax up, keep our distance, get all our steps in and yet our lungs will not expand or contract one more time than the Lord of heaven and earth has allowed. He himself gives life and breath.
Reason 3: We don’t recognize the magnitude of the gift.
He himself gives ...everything. What does that “everything” look like? It looks like Jesus laying aside his self-sufficiency and abundance to subject himself to an ungrateful and discontented humanity, only to have his lungs stop taking in air on the cross as “He breathed his last” (Luke 23:46).
2 Corinthians says, “...Though He was rich, yet for your sake He became poor, so that you by His poverty might become rich”
and
“...God made Jesus, who knew no sin, to be sin, so that in Him we might become the righteousness of God.”
When we recognize the true magnitude of the giver and the true magnitude of our need, we will begin to see the true magnitude of the gap between them and we will begin to see the only gift with the magnitude to fill it: Jesus. Only then will we also begin to recognize something else: a transformation.
Our lives will become marked by dying to self-sufficiency and being born into a life of ever-increasing gratitude.