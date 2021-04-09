I saw an article that began with this question: “Why is it that, according to Jesus, faith is better than proof?”
This weekend, many congregations will hear the story of Thomas and his encounter with the risen Jesus. Thomas, perhaps unfairly, is often called “Doubting Thomas.” He is the one who was not there that first Easter evening, when Jesus appeared to the other disciples. When told the good news, Thomas replied: “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”
A week later, Thomas is present when Jesus appears to the disciples. This encounter with his risen Lord causes Thomas to make a great confession of faith.
Jesus replies: “Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.”
It is not clear whether Thomas ever does place his finger on the wounds. He had set out criteria for what would cause him to believe, and it looks like those requirements fall away in the actual encounter with Jesus.
The demand for proof seems to me to be a demand for control. Our quest for control is so far reaching, we want to determine for God how the world should operate and how our relationship should be established.
I have to admit — I only remember that opening question to the article, I may have just skimmed through. But I have a suspicion that the question is more interesting than any answers we can offer.
The great wonder of Easter is that in Jesus Christ, God has entered our world, taken on our violence and sin, suffered, died and was buried. The violent end usually puts a stop to all hope and love. Death and destruction always seem to win out. In the resurrection dawn, Jesus stepped forth from the grave, proclaiming God’s peace, and bearing forgiveness and life to a world seemingly ruled by violence and death.
There is really no proof of this. Yet the evidence is there for those who believe.
Resurrection faith is not about a bunch of facts or doctrines to agree upon. There really is little point in arguing for proof. Resurrection faith calls you into a relationship with God, who promises to be with you with God’s love and hope, now and always.
If we simply agree on some sort of proof, that can be interesting, I suppose. But it would not necessarily change your life’s direction.
The relationship of faith calls you to live in a new world. A world where forgiveness and love are stronger than violence and hate. A world where each and every person is a child of God’s creative love, and you are enlisted as agents of God’s love that bears life to even the most hopeless places in our world and in our lives.
I’m not sure that faith is better than proof. Perhaps the reality is more this — there is no proof. But there is this one, who gave himself for you, who was raised for you, who calls you into the relationship of faith. It’s not that faith is better, it is that faith is all there is.
Faith that unites you with God, restores you to yourself, empowers you with the forgiveness of Christ, gives you purpose and sends you out to love.
A blessed Easter to you.