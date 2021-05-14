Following is a meditation I wish to share that is drawn from Psalm 27 and from reflecting on my own life and the particular age in which I live. It is my hope readers will take their own time to consider the message of this psalm in their personal and intentional pursuit of God.
The psalmist speaks: "One thing I asked from the LORD, that shall I seek, to dwell in his presence..."
Faith speaks: "I would have despaired unless I had believed to see the goodness to the Lord in the land of the living..."
The bottom line: "Wait for the Lord, be strong and let your heart take courage; yes, wait for the Lord."
So I ask myself, what is my "one thing?" For the psalmist it was to "dwell in God's presence. The warmth and security of such "dwelling" is so timely and so sustaining in this particular moment (2021) in which you and I live. But then to be actually invited by God to "seek his face," to not only enjoy his presence but his intimate fellowship as well, is quite simply beyond my intellect or imagination; it is a matter of "my heart," the very core and essence of my being.
There are so many distractions, so many trivial demands, so much waste and laziness. Given all this, it is easy to despair and surrender my life to futility. But I am urged to believe that "the goodness of Lord" will in fact be seen and experienced "in the land of the living," and that this day, as I wait, I can be strong and my "heart can take courage."
May the reality of this psalm be experienced in my life and yours right here in Sheridan, right now at this time, and this moment in whatever may be the particulars and circumstances and challenges we face:
One thing: Seek, heart response, no despair, faith and courage.
A final prayer: "Teach me thy way, O Lord, and lead me in a level path." Psalm 27:11.