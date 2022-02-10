Today

Wind increasing. A mix of clouds and sun. High 62F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Rain...changing to snow overnight. Becoming windy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with gusty winds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 37F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph.