Local legislators have said feedback from Sheridan County residents on the proposed 62-31 redistricting plan will be key in ensuring the county is fairly represented in the state’s voting districts.

The bill draft is currently being considered by the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, and the committee will vote on the issue Friday, Feb. 11.

Below is contact information for all 14 members of the corporations committee so you can reach out and express your concern via phone or email.

Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower — Ogden.Driskill@wyoleg.gov; 307-680-5555

Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas — Brian.Boner@wyoleg.gov; -307-359-0707

Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander — Cale.Case@wyoleg.gov; 307-332-7623

Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne — Tara.Nethercott@wyoleg.gov; 307-399-7696

Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper — Charles.Scott@wyoleg.gov; 307-473-2512

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne — dan.zwonitzer@wyoleg.gov; 307-214-7826

Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne — Jim.Blackburn@wyoleg.gov; 307-514-4318

Rep.  Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas — Aaron.Clausen@wyoleg.gov; 307-351-3664

Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle — Shelly.Duncan@wyoleg.gov; 307-575-2894

Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman — Danny.Eyre@wyoleg.gov; 307-782-6376

Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland — mike.greear@wyoleg.gov; 307-388-3399

Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper — Joe.MacGuire@wyoleg.gov; 307-333-3653

Rep. Jim Roscoe, I-Wilson — Jim.Roscoe@wyoleg.gov; 307-730-5389

Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson — Mike.Yin@wyoleg.gov; 307-201-9897

