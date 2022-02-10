Local legislators have said feedback from Sheridan County residents on the proposed 62-31 redistricting plan will be key in ensuring the county is fairly represented in the state’s voting districts.
The bill draft is currently being considered by the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee, and the committee will vote on the issue Friday, Feb. 11.
Below is contact information for all 14 members of the corporations committee so you can reach out and express your concern via phone or email.
Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devil’s Tower — Ogden.Driskill@wyoleg.gov; 307-680-5555
Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas — Brian.Boner@wyoleg.gov; -307-359-0707
Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander — Cale.Case@wyoleg.gov; 307-332-7623
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne — Tara.Nethercott@wyoleg.gov; 307-399-7696
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper — Charles.Scott@wyoleg.gov; 307-473-2512
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne — dan.zwonitzer@wyoleg.gov; 307-214-7826
Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne — Jim.Blackburn@wyoleg.gov; 307-514-4318
Rep. Aaron Clausen, R-Douglas — Aaron.Clausen@wyoleg.gov; 307-351-3664
Rep. Shelly Duncan, R-Lingle — Shelly.Duncan@wyoleg.gov; 307-575-2894
Rep. Danny Eyre, R-Lyman — Danny.Eyre@wyoleg.gov; 307-782-6376
Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland — mike.greear@wyoleg.gov; 307-388-3399
Rep. Joe MacGuire, R-Casper — Joe.MacGuire@wyoleg.gov; 307-333-3653
Rep. Jim Roscoe, I-Wilson — Jim.Roscoe@wyoleg.gov; 307-730-5389
Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson — Mike.Yin@wyoleg.gov; 307-201-9897