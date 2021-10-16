When the Wyoming Legislature crosses most people's minds, thoughts of winter days at the Capitol building in Cheyenne come to mine most readily.
Usually, though, the most significant work legislatively that our state representatives and senators do happens this time of year — and it's rarely at the Capitol.
Fall is when the various legislative committees are at the peak of their meetings in the so-called "interim" period of the year. There are meetings every week, sometimes several of them.
The legislature is not in session, but the committees do convene formally, with official agendas, at places all around Wyoming.
Interim committee meetings give lawmakers the opportunity to hear about new issues, to revisit previous ones, to begin writing new legislation for committee approval, or to rewrite bills that were tried and failed in previous sessions.
Sometimes they even decide to give up on an idea for the time being if a bill has failed, been rewritten, then failed again.
Committee meetings during the interim always have full slates of non-legislators called to testify about the issues at hand. Several of these meetings have taken place in Fremont County over recent weeks, both in Lander and Riverton, including the Tribal Relations Committee session a few days ago on the Central Wyoming College campus.
By the time the House and Senate sessions at the Capitol in Cheyenne are in full session, most of the rhetoric being spoken on the floor is well-worn, predictable and even rehearsed. Not many votes are decided, or minds changed, thanks to a flashy speech on the House or Senate floor.
But the committee meetings, when the lawmakers are talking among themselves, hearing testimony from experts, and interacting with the public — that's where a lot of Wyoming's legislative action truly is.
Because of Fremont County's central location, and because we have a large number of legislators representing our big county, lots of these committee meetings happen here.
And, importantly, they provide the best chance to the average voter to interact with lawmakers when they are working. It's easy, and commonplace, for voters to chat with legislators after interim committee sessions.
We're not saying these will be as consuming or entertaining as a Lander-Riverton football game or the new edition of "America's Got Talent," but if the committee is meeting on a topic that interests you, then these hearings can be accessible, absorbing and important.