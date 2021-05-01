As the seasons change and we welcome springtime, our community seems to come to life with the warmer weather.
In the agricultural industry, spring brings new progress and new challenges. This spring, Whitney Benefits is eager to see new progress at Sheridan College as construction begins on the Allied Health Building. Planning for this endeavor has been underway for several years and the global challenges we encountered in 2020 have reinforced the countless benefits that expansion of health care training will provide. Space in this building provided by the expansion will be available for the nursing, CNA, massage therapy and dental hygiene programs.
This project is being funded by our generous community in addition to a match from the state of Wyoming and a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Whitney is thankful for the many community partners who have joined us in committing to helping fund the Allied Health Building including: the B.F. & Rose H. Perkins Foundation, Kim and Mary Kay Love, the William F. & Lorene W. Welch Foundation, the Dodd & Dorothy Bryan Foundation and the Herbert G. & Dorothy Zullig Foundation.
Despite the changes that have occurred in education over the past year, investing in current and future generations through funding these programs at Sheridan College will continue to be a key element in community betterment. Whitney is confident the investment made in local education today will pay dividends in our community for years to come.
Roy Garber is Whitney Benefits board president.