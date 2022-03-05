Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.