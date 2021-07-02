While officials from multiple government agencies have enacted fire restrictions for the summer, inevitably fires will begin in the Bighorn Mountains and surrounding areas.
While some of those fires will ignite from lightning, nearly 90% of wildfires begin with humans. Every individual must take responsibility for keeping our landscapes, resources, homes and — most importantly — firefighters safe.
Here’s how you can help:
• Follow fire restrictions.
While families and friends head to campsites or into the forest this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July, starting a campfire will prove tempting. Don’t do it. Unless you are in an established U.S. Forest Service campground, don’t start a flame.
• Drown your fire.
If you are in an established campground where fires are allowed, never leave your campfire unattended. When you do leave, ensure you drown the fire with water, stir the ashes and ensure no smoke remains.
• Check your ride.
Ensure your tow chains are secured, your vehicle has no dragging parts, tire pressure is appropriate and brakes are in good condition. Even chains dragging along the ground, such as those on ATVs, can spark fires. Also make sure you park vehicles/trailers and off-highway vehicles away from tall grass and brush. It’s also smart to keep a fire extinguisher in your vehicle — just in case.
• Don’t toss butts.
If you smoke, don’t toss your butts out windows or into dry areas. Always dispose of your cigarettes in an ashtray.
The U.S. has already experienced several deaths of wildland firefighters in 2021, and just this week marked the memory of one of the deadliest firefighter disasters in history — the Yarnell Hill Fire that on June 28, 2013, killed 19 wildland firefighters.
Take care of your surroundings, follow guidance from agencies tasked with protecting our homes and resources, and consider all those you put at risk by not staying fire aware.