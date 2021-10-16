Micaela Myers, left, and her pit bull rescue pup Angel poses with the Free Little Pet Pantry she put together and opened outside the Laramie Animal Welfare Society's office on South 2nd Street. She's joined by LAWS staffer and animal enthusiast Kathryn Eastman Curry and Molly, a 2-year-old cream/orange tabby surrendered by her owner. Molly is available for adoption.