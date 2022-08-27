Sheridan varsity boys cross country team secures first place, girls sixth place at first meet in Billings
SHERIDAN — Despite a rainstorm interrupting the meet, Sheridan High School’s boys and girls varsity cross country teams placed highly in the first meet of the season Friday, with the boys taking home first place and the girls sixth out of 29 teams competing.
“All four Sheridan teams had great attitudes and efforts at the meet…” said coach Art Baures. “We will know what we need to do in practice next week to improve from this point in the early part of our season.”
Austin Akers led the boys with a personal best time of 16:16 to place third overall, beating out more than 150 other runners.
The Broncs cross country runners will next compete in Spearfish, South Dakota, Sept. 2.
Sheridan girls golfers take first, boys fourth in two-day Gillette tournament
SHERIDAN — Sheridan golfers competed at the two-day Gillette Invite Thursday and Friday, with the girls team securing first place and the boys fourth in the competition.
“[I’m] super happy with how both teams played today,” coach Joe Quinn said. “Our girls are just a team that comes to practice everyday with a smile and are ready to go, so it’s really great to see them come out and win this tournament.”
Samantha Spielman took first place in the tournament with a 148. Brock Owings and Garrett Spielman placed in the tournament’s top five, taking fourth place with a 150 and fifth place with a 151 respectively.
“Our boys can go out and score. Week by week they keep improving, so if we keep that trend up, we’ll be in great shape,” Quinn said.
The Broncs golfers pay next at the Rock Springs Invitational Sept. 2-3.
Sheridan girls swimming scores fifth overall in Gillette Relays
SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School’s girls swim team took home the fifth-place spot at the Gillette Relays Thursday.
Lady Bronc swimming relay teams placed in the top five in the 200- and 400-yard medley relays, 200-yard freestyle relay and 200-yard backstroke relay. Divers Maggie Turpin and Emily Walton finished first in the relay’s diving event.
“We had a great start to our season,” coach Brent Moore said. “Our girls performed great, highlighted by our divers winning the diving event.
The Lady Bronc swimmers will return to the pool Sept. 2 at the Natrona Duel.
Lady Broncs tennis dominates Jackson Hole, Broncs boys tennis defeated
SHERIDAN — During matches in Jackson Hole Friday, the Sheridan High School girls tennis players reigned victorious while the boys tennis players were unfortunately defeated.
The SHS girls tennis players won all five of their matches, including two singles matches and three doubles matches. Despite rain stopping game play, doubles pair Huib Verbeek and Cael Hamrick were the only Sheridan boys players not defeated by the Jackson Hole team.
SHS’s tennis players will face off against players from Powell, Cody and Casper Aug. 27.
Lady Rams volleyball players win two games, lose one at Douglas Invitational
BIG HORN — Lady Rams volleyball players started their season Friday with two wins and one loss at the Douglas Invitational.
“Big Horn varsity started off the season with a strong game one of the 2022 season…” coach Allison Nikont said. “The girls are moving well together on the court and working hard in transition to get good attacks back at the other side.”
The Lady Rams will head into the gold bracket as the No. 4 seed Saturday as the team continues to compete in Douglas.
Big Horn cross country runners compete in Casper
BIG HORN — Rams runners traveled to Casper Thursday to compete for the first time at the Kelly Walsh Bear Trap Invitational. Big Horn’s highest scorer of the event was Ethan Alliot, who finished with a time of 20:23.
“The venue was a dream — a particularly challenging dream.” said coach Tish Cooper. “[I’m] so excited to be building our team with new and talented athletes. Looking forward to Buffalo next week with everyone healthy and one under our belt.”
The Big Horn cross country team will compete next in Buffalo Sept. 2.
Tongue River girls cross country team takes seventh, boys 15th at Billings Invitational
DAYTON — Eagles cross country runners competed at the Billings Invitational Friday, where the girls team took home seventh place and the boys 15th place in respective fields of 29 teams.
“For a team with a lot of new runners, I am proud of my runners’ grit,” said coach Laine Parish. “Some runners didn’t know what a 5K was a few weeks ago, but they lined up with the biggest 4A schools in the region without flinching.”
“Even though we have a lot of new runners, we are still almost as solid as last year’s team that placed second in the state, said Liz Heser, captain of the girls cross country team.
The Eagles’ top scorer was boys team captain Al Spotted, who placed ninth with a time of 16:41. Spotted said his main goals were to have fun and gauge his skills, and he was pleasantly surprised by his speedy time.
The Eagles cross country runners will next compete in Spearfish, South Dakota, Sept. 2.
Tongue River golfers take second, fourth in Sundance
DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys and girls golf teams competed at the Sundance Invite Friday, finishing second and fourth respectively.
“I’m really proud of all the TR golfers…” coach Karla Hill said. “Even though some had a rough start, they turned it around on the back nine to finish strong.”
Braxton Tremain took second place with a 78 while Annie Keller and Natalie Gilbert tied for seventh place with a 103. Several TR golfers, including Tremain, Gilbert, Isaiah Miller and Kaleb Dupuis, set new personal records in Sundance.
The Eagles will compete next in Upton Sept. 2.