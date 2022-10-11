General saddle bronc rider receives first place
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College rodeo team fared well at the Lamar Rodeo Oct. 7-9 in Colorado.
Sheridan saddle bronc rider Clency Glenn of Parma, Idaho earned first place after a 66-point ride in the first round and an 81-point ride in the second round. Tayson Jones placed fifth in the same competition. Cody Weeks was right behind in sixth place.
Camri Elshere placed fourth overall in the breakaway event. Elshere also finished in sixth in goat-tying.
The General rodeo teams will compete in Cheyenne this Friday, Oct. 14-16.
Sheridan bowler wins another tourney
SHERIDAN — Curt Macha of Sheridan won his second straight Double Nickel Bowling Association tournament of the year Oct. 9.
There were 42 bowlers competing at Sunset Bowl in Billings, Montana. The bowlers were from Wyoming, North Dakota and the host state. Macha won the championship match by a score of 248-152. He took home $223 home for his winning efforts.
The next tournament will be a seniors only competition and be held Nov. 20 at Rose City Lanes in Lovell.