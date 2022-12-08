SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Mavericks girls lacrosse team has hired Brianna Scholl to fill in the head coach position. Scholl had all-conference honors in high school and played the sport at Aquinas College in Michigan where she was a captain her freshman and sophomore seasons. She transferred to Grand Valley State University in Michigan where she earned a starting spot. Scholl coached middle school and high school girls lacrosse during and after college. She played part in a group to start the Pure Advantage Lacrosse program in Grand Rapids, Michigan.