SHERIDAN — On Feb. 20, Sheridan local Dennis Mohatt completed 6,003 push-ups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Veteran Services. The push-up challenge took place at Anytime Fitness and was completed in four hours and 30 minutes.
Mohatt had a four-person team counting push-ups, some cheering fans and several other well-wishers who were at the gym to workout.
“Should I do some more?” Mohatt asked after completing the task. He was exhausted but feeling victorious, according to a press release from VOA.
Mohatt set a new personal record of number of push-ups in a day. This is not the first time he has completed a push-up challenge fundraiser that seemed impossible. Last year he set a goal to do 5,000 push-ups and completed 5,050.
As a Navy veteran, Mohatt has a passion for helping others and living a healthy lifestyle. He explained, “being part of the military culture, it's fundamental that your primary obligation is to help your fellow shipmates." He is striving to help others by raising funds for VOA Veteran Services, supporting a healthy lifestyle and bringing attention to cardiovascular disease.
So far, Mohatt's challenge has raised $600 for VOA Veteran Services. Those wishing to show support can donate at voanr.org/pushup or can make a tax-deductible gift directly to Volunteers of America by mailing a check to the office at 1876 S Sheridan Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801.
The online donation form will be open through the end of March and donors may leave Mohatt a note along with the donation.