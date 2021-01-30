SHERIDAN — Kathryn Moran, known as Kate to her friends and family, is recognized as this week’s Summit Award finalist. She is a high achieving senior at Sheridan High School with a 4.0 GPA and has maintained a rigorous academic schedule.
Moran’s career at SHS has encompassed numerous advanced classes including eight AP classes and multiple concurrent enrollment classes, as well. Moran is a National Merit Scholarship Program semifinalist, a candidate for the Presidential Scholar Award, an AP Scholar with Distinction and the 2020 Wyoming Congressional App winner.
Moran lists math as her favorite subject because of the way it challenges her to “view the world in a different way.”
“While this level of math may seem pointless to most in everyday life, it certainly has applications and the classes (AP Calculus and Statistics) have been interesting to work through,” Moran said.
Moran’s nomination for outstanding educator is Isaac VanDyke.
“He transcends his role as teacher and coach to become a mentor and friend to his students and athletes,” Moran said.
VanDyke also speaks highly of Moran.
“Kate is brilliant, driven, self-advocating and honest. She asks great questions beyond what is being taught," VanDyke said. "She helps other students truly understand and challenges them to learn. Kate takes control of her learning and success. She works hard to help herself and others be self sufficient.”
Moran said she is mostly self-motivated for success. She seeks out learning opportunities to refine and grow her mind and is quite satisfied to overcome challenges to cultivate that growth. Her parents, Kevin and Kelly Moran, are incredible role models, she said. She is grateful to have a mom who fills a leadership role in a science, technology, engineering and math field serving as the chief of pharmacy at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Moran also appreciates her dad, who chose to stay at home with her and her brother Aidan.
“My dad provides a consistent example of encouragement and realism,” Moran said.
Moran’s desire for growth and personal improvement is also reflected in her athletic participation. She has competed on the SHS cross-country team as well as both indoor and outdoor track teams. She is an accomplished distance runner, finishing in the top 30 at the 4A Wyoming State Cross Country meet three times.
She was also part of the state teams for both indoor and outdoor track, finishing sixth in the 3200-meter run at the state track meet as a freshman. Her senior year, Moran chose not to participate out of concern of spreading COVID-19 to more vulnerable members of the population.
In addition to her athletic commitments, she is also active in Girls Go Cyberstart, where she and her team took first place among Wyoming schools and advanced to the national competition. Moran was recently recognized as the Wyoming winner of the Congressional App Challenge and named National Honorable Mention for the NCWIT Aspirations in Computing Award. Her winning app, titled Bee Organized, is “akin to a to-do list, which encourages students to utilize good time management skills.”
Following graduation, Moran will pursue a double degree in computer science and mathematics. She has been accepted to, and has received scholarship offers from, the University of Wyoming, the University of Pittsburgh, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Georgia Tech and her dad’s alma mater, Purdue University. Her long-term plan is to earn a doctorate in computer science and work as a data scientist, computer scientist or pursue a career in cyber security.
Recollecting words from her parents, "Life is about making choices and learning to live with the choices you make" reminds Moran she can learn from her successes, she said.
"My failures grant me insights into how I can improve, making them just as important.”