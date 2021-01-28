GILLETTE — The mother of a 3-month-old boy who reportedly received 31 broken bones under his father’s care has been charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly coaching another child before a police interview.
Keasha Ann Bullinger, 28, also has been charged with seven counts of child endangerment, all misdemeanors, for allowing her boyfriend to care for the baby even though she suspected that the father, Tyler Martinson, wasn’t capable of adequately caring for the child. Martinson, 28, has been charged with 31 counts of child abuse.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Thursday for Bullinger for accessory after the fact, a felony, and child endangerment to see if there is probable cause to suspect her of the crime. If so, she would be bound over to District Court to enter a plea and stand trial on the charges.
The child had been taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, for treatment of its broken bones, which included 26 rib fractures that caused his rib bones to “pop” when the baby was handled, and five broken bones in his legs.
The accessory after the fact charge stems from an interview with Bullinger’s other son, where it appeared he had been prepped for the interview by his mother, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The child said his mom told him what kind of questions investigators were likely to ask. She also had told him what happened to the baby, saying that Martinson had hurt him accidentally and that “a baby’s bones are delicate,” according to court documents. That charge has a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison. The misdemeanor child endangerment charges have a maximum penalty of one year in jail. In those misdemeanor charges, police allege that she was aware that Martinson was not comfortable around the baby and that when he was around, the baby often cried, leading her to think that Martinson had hurt him.