SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan, and local residents, have hauled 2.38 million pounds of tree branches to the local landfill in the aftermath of the Oct. 12 snowstorm thus far.
A total of 2,072 loads of tree branches were dropped off at the landfill by Oct. 31, city Public Works Director Lane Thompson said. The bulk of those — 1,739 loads totaling 1.29 million pounds — were collected by the general public. The remainder — 333 loads totaling 1.09 million pounds — were collected by the city.
Collection work is set to continue through Nov. 16, Thompson said, which means the number of pounds collected could still grow significantly in the coming weeks.
The city has dedicated 428 hours to the cleanup so far and expects to spend around $100,000 on the project by the time it is completed, Thompson said.
“We spent $50,000 in the first week-and-a-half, and we’re probably going to end up doubling that (by the end of the curbside collection process),” Thompson said.
The city started its curbside collection process Oct. 20. Staff split the city into four zones with crews spending roughly a week in each running chainsaws, large wood chippers and associated dump vehicles. City staff collect some of the branches and deliver them to the landfill, while staff chips and composts others at the Tree Farm to avoid overloading the landfill facilities, Thompson said.
To date, city staff collected tree limbs from the zones north of Loucks Street and will move south in the coming days.
If you didn’t have your tree limbs ready for the curbside pickup, there is no need to worry, Thompson said.
“If we’ve gotten to your house and you didn’t get your branches out in time, please call the city service center and customer service,” Thompson said. “We will make one more loop around before we call it done.”
City staff asks residents to prepare for curbside pickup by taking all branches and related debris to the curb and clearing trash cans from the curb following weekly pick-up. Residents should not attempt to dislodge tree limbs touching power lines without contacting Montana-Dakota Utilities.
Residents who can transport their own branches may take them to the landfill at 83 Eastridge Road or one of the two green waste drop sites located at 165 E. Brundage Lane and 1261 Highland Ave.
Mayor Rich Bridger said he was thankful for city staff’s work in cleaning up following the storm.
“I live right by (the Highland Ave. green waste site), and I know it’s being well used,” Bridger said. “There’s a ton of stuff there. But hopefully we don’t have another one of these storms for a while.”
The first snow of the fall 2021 season downed tree branches and power lines throughout the city with power outages continuing on and off throughout the day of Oct. 12.
The National Weather Service out of Billings recorded snow accumulations totaling 12.4 inches in Sheridan by Oct. 14.The highest recorded snowfall in the county was 22 inches in Story.