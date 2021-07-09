SHERIDAN — With a pandemic year mostly in the history books, the Sheridan Police Department, like the rest of the city, is resuming some form of normalcy, according to SPD Chief Travis Koltiska.
In fact, it might just be better than normal, Koltiska said. During a Sheridan City Council meeting this week, Koltiska shared statistics from the first five months of 2021, which showed an almost across-the-board decrease in crime during those months compared to the same time frame in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Most notably, the city has seen a 33.5% decrease in property crimes from an average of 126 during the first five months of 2018, 2019 and 2020 to 84 so far in 2021, Koltiska said. Property crimes include such crimes as shoplifting and vandalism.
Koltiska said he attributed the decrease to increased education in the community about the consequences of committing property crimes.
On a similar note, violent crimes decreased 31.8% from an average of 7 to 5, Koltiska said. But one major area of increase was in the number of simple assaults, which has increased from an average of 64 to 85 in 2021. This is a 33.5% increase, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, Koltiska said. The more simple assaults the police force responds to, the less likely it is for the conflict to escalate into something more serious like aggravated assault or battery.
“In recent years, legislative actions have added additional crimes of simple assault,” Koltiska said. “…So it’s allowed us to have more resources to intervene earlier. When people used to get into a minor altercation and nobody was injured, there might not have been a crime. But now, we’re trying to intervene earlier to prevent it from becoming a more serious offense…. So simple assaults have seen a steady increase because we have new tools at our disposal to address it early on.”
The number of traffic accidents in the city has also seen a slight 3.2% increase from a three-year average of 134 to 138 in 2021 as the city’s population continues to grow, Koltiska said. Koltiska said reducing traffic accidents remains a priority for the department.
“We try to identify a location and a time — both day of the week and time of the day — when most of our accidents are occurring, and then we allocate additional resources to those locations.” Koltiska said. “…Even if it doesn’t result in traffic stops, even if it doesn’t result in citations, it’s just a visual reminder to drivers to obey all traffic laws to prevent crashes.”
Alcohol-related crimes have seen decreases this year, Koltiska said. The number of DUIs have decreased by 6.7% from an average of 89 to 83, while the number of drug-related arrests has decreased from an average of 81 to 68. Marijuana continues to make up the majority of drug-related arrests, Koltiska said.
Koltiska attributed the decrease in alcohol and drug-related arrests to the department’s educational efforts and programs like “Safe Rides,” which offers taxi rides home for bar patrons who have had too much to drink. The program now provides around 400 rides a month at a cost of approximately $45,000 a year, according to the city’s website.
Councilor Jacob Martin said he was heartened by the statistics shared during the meeting, especially the ones related to alcohol-related crimes. When the city allowed alcohol delivery for the first time last year, there were concerns about how it would affect the number of alcohol-related crimes, Martin said, so it was good to see things hadn’t changed for the worse.
“I like the numbers,” Martin said. “…I know there were a lot of concerns when we passed that…but it looks like it hasn’t harmed the community at least.”
Overall, the department received 4,177 calls for service during the first five months of 2021, which is largely in-line with the three-year average of 4,182.
“Our calls for service have increased since 2020, I assume a lot of that being the volume of people we have in town,” Koltiska said. “With more people comes more potential calls for service.”
Although statistics have been encouraging so far this year, Koltiska said the department would continue to evolve to better meet the community’s needs. In random surveys sent out to those served by the department, citizens have expressed continued concern with how population growth could affect crime and traffic in the city. Alcohol and drug-related crimes also continue to be a concern for many residents. Koltiska said these areas would continue to be a priority for local law enforcement.
“We’ve come a long way,” Koltiska said. “As an agency and as a city, we’ve continually evolved and followed up with trends and technology to serve the population as it’s grown. We will continue to answer that call.”