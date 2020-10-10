CHEYENNE — AARP Wyoming’s “Protect 50+ Voters,” campaign has released a number of video voter guides to help Wyomingites know where candidates stand on the issues that are important to older Wyomingites and their families.
AARP has a proud 34-year history of non-partisan voter engagement and does not endorse or oppose candidates, nor does AARP make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. AARP Wyoming encourages all Wyomingites to ask questions, so they understand where the candidates stand on important issues when making their decisions this fall.
AARP Wyoming has been posting the video voters guide series online on its Facebook page. Those videos can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/AARPWY. AARP Wyoming has been promoting its guides through a variety of methods, including on social media, volunteer networks and through email.
The age 50+ vote is critical to anyone seeking office in Wyoming. Wyoming Voter Turnout statistics from the Wyoming Secretary of State show Wyomingites over the age of 50 are the most reliable voters in the state. Over 80% of Wyomingites between the age of 70-79 voted in the 2016 presidential election, while 76% of Wyomingites age 60-69 went to the polls in 2016. That compares to just 19% of Wyoming citizens age 18-24, and 34% of those between the ages of 30-39.
“Any candidate who hopes to win must address the concerns of voters 50-plus,” said AARP Wyoming Sam Shumway. ”This series helps inform AARP Wyoming members and the public on where candidates stand on important issues like addressing Wyoming’s current economic challenges.”
The Video Voters Guides include a series of five questions for US Senate candidates Cynthia Lummis and Merav Ben-David, as well as a number of videos featuring candidates for the Wyoming Legislature. The US Senate candidates were asked where they stand on issues such as the future of Medicare and Social Security, while state legislative candidate questions centered around state budget issues.
Those who were interviewed for state legislative races were asked three questions and given two minutes to respond to each question, as well as a two-minute introduction to the candidate. AARP Wyoming’s Video Voter Guides for State Legislative races include:
House District 8 in Laramie County — Bob Nicholas and Marci Kindred
House District 14 in Albany County — Matt Burkhart and Trey Sherwood
House District 60 in Sweetwater County — Lindsay Travis and Mark Baker
Senate District 10 in Albany County — Jackie Grimes and Dan Furphy
House District 54 in Fremont County — Lloyd Larson and Kevin Wilson
AARP Wyoming offered the ability to record a Video Voters Guide to legislators in contested general election races. Only races in which candidates from both parties agreed to be recorded were featured.