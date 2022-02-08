SHERIDAN — Dozens filed into the Sheridan City Council chambers Monday night to learn which of 11 local businesses would receive the city’s newest retail liquor license.
But attendees will have to wait a little bit longer, as the council voted in a 4-3 vote to revise their Resolution 40-21 and bring the applications back for further review by the city’s Liquor License Process Review Committee before a lottery drawing. A public hearing and random lottery drawing for the new license was scheduled for Monday night.
Councilor Shawn Day said the council had always intended to utilize a hybrid approach in which the committee would review applications and remove any they felt did not meet the city’s criteria, such as providing an economic benefit to the community and not being located in close proximity to schools and churches. The applicants approved by the committee would be entered into a random drawing.
However, this language is not represented in Resolution 40-21, which was approved by the council Nov. 1, City Attorney Brendon Kerns said. Rather, the resolution simply says the council would enter all applicants into an open lottery drawing.
“You have a resolution on the books right now where that language (about having the committee review the applicants) is not included,” Kerns said. “If you want to proceed by reviewing those applications, you can make a motion to amend that resolution, and then the committee can provide new parameters to the council, or on their own behalf, narrow the applicants down.”
Councilors Day, Jacob Martin, Aaron Linden and Kristen Jennings voted to amend the resolution to allow for council review prior to the lottery as had been previously discussed by the council. Councilors Steven Brantz and Clint Beaver, and Mayor Rich Bridger, voted against the motion.
Brantz said the councilors were at fault for not understanding their own resolution before approving it, and he argued they should support the language they approved, even if they didn’t agree with it.
“We should have known what was in that resolution before we ever passed it,” Brantz said. “That resolution belongs to us….It is something we own, so we can’t throw it away now and say we didn’t know, because that’s our job.”
Bridger agreed and said it was time to move the liquor license process forward rather than backward.
“At this point, I would just as soon get this process over with and go down the path we said we were going to follow (in the resolution),” Bridger said. “It’s not perfect, but it does maintain our integrity as far as what we said we were going to do.”
Day disagreed.
“I actually think it would maintain our integrity to correct the process,” Day said.
Martin told the council the committee should have recommendations ready for review by the council’s Feb. 14 study session.
Last year, the city received an additional retail liquor license — its 23rd — following an increase in population of around 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The Liquor License Process Review Committee, comprising Martin, Day and Brantz, was created with the task of determining the process and timeline for allocating the new license.
Eleven local businesses have applied for the license. They include Bighorn Mountain Axe, Bucks Travel Stop, The Cigarette Store, Historic Cady, The Ice Haus, The Landmark, Las Delicias, Main Choice Cocktails, Moose Knuckle Saloon, Spruce and Wyoming Downs.
Monday’s meeting marks the second time the public hearing and allocation of the liquor license has been delayed by the council. It was originally scheduled for Jan. 17, before being delayed to give the liquor license committee more time to review the applications.