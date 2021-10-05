SHERIDAN — A discussion that first began in July was concluded Monday as the Sheridan City Council approved its animal ordinance on third and final reading.
The ordinance was approved on a 5-2 vote with Councilors Kristen Jennings and Shawn Day voting against the motion.
The newly approved ordinance updates the city’s definition of animal cruelty for the first time in nearly seven decades. It also makes changes to sections of the code regarding aggressive and vicious animals and animals at-large. All changes were made to offer clarity for the city’s community service officers when responding to animal-related calls, according to City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
The ordinance has not been without its controversies, and some, including Jennings, have expressed concern about the ordinance being a form of government overreach.
Another key source of dissension and discussion has been Councilor Jacob Martin’s efforts to add an amendment to the ordinance that would define cat declawing as a form of animal cruelty. The amendment was approved on the ordinance’s first reading before being removed on the second. Martin and Day attempted to re-introduce the amendment one more time on third reading, but it died in a 5-2 vote.
“I think it just absolutely falls under cruelty,” Martin said. “If not providing water or having a leash that’s too tight is considered cruelty, then disfiguring pets for the rest of their lives…certainly should be in the ordinance as well.”
Elaine Kristiansen, longtime director of the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, also spoke in favor of including the amendment.
“I understand there are people who would rather not have their cats scratching, but the declaw is more than just pulling off the fingernail,” Kristiansen said. “They cut the bone, they cut the nerves, they cut the tendons, because the claw actually grows out of the bone…. If a declaw goes a little bit wrong or they don’t get all the bone fragments, the cat is constantly walking like it has a pellet in its foot, and that just grinds away and causes behavior issues and personality changes.”
Councilors said they understood the arguments of Martin and Kristiansen, but believed the decision should be left up to the individual pet owners and their veterinarians.
“In Wyoming, we allow people a freedom — a freedom to do what they like to do,” Brantz said. “I understand some may say declawing a cat is cruel and I appreciate that and understand it. However, I should be allowed to do with my cats as I like.”
“I don’t think I would ever support having a cat declawed if I had one personally,” Jennings said. “But I believe people should have the right to make that decision.”
Under the ordinance, city residents will be found guilty of animal cruelty and neglect if they fail to provide the animals with adequate food, water, sanitation etc.; confines the animal to a vehicle or trailer without adequate food, water or ventilation; causes the death, injury or harm of an animal; allows an animal to remain in its own urine or feces; or refuses veterinary care for an animal with an obvious or diagnosed medical ailment, among other things.
While the animal cruelty changes are the biggest changes to the city’s animal code, they are not the only ones, Kerns said. Others “close some loopholes” in the current ordinance, Sheridan Police Department Lt. James Hill said in a previous conversation with the Sheridan Press.
For example, the previous code prohibited a person from keeping any animal in the city if it wanders off the premises of its owner and is not under the owner’s control. However, this was not enforceable when someone lived outside the city and the animal wandered into the city limits, Kerns said. The code now corrects the issue so a person may be charged for an at-large animal, regardless of where the animal originated.
There is also a change to the vicious/aggressive animal section of the code. The previous code only had one ordinance addressing a vicious animal. The animal had to be at-large and then had to act vicious toward another animal or person. But because the animal had to be at-large, if a person was walking their dog on a leash and the dog bit a person who walked by, there arguably was no violation of law. The new ordinance says owners can be cited for a vicious animal if the animal is at-large or not under the owner’s direct physical control at the time of the attack.
In other Sheridan City Council news:
An attempt to institute a $25 park shelter reservation fee died for the lack of a motion from councilors on Monday.
The proposed $25 half-day rental fee is in line with most other cities and towns in the state, which range between $20 and $150 for rentals, according to Sheridan Parks Superintendent Steve Gage.
With roughly 400 shelter reservations in the city parks each year, the new fee could have brought in roughly $10,000 to the city each year, which would have been placed into a restricted revenue fund reserved for the construction of additional shelters and maintenance of existing structures, Gage said.
However, there was little support among councilors for the proposal.
“I am wholeheartedly against this,” Jennings said. “Citizens have paid for these parks through their tax dollars…I just don’t see that this is beneficial to people who are already enjoying the parks.”